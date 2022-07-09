Watch: Pant asks Rohit 'takkar maar du kya?' as bowler comes in front; India captain's reply is absolute gold

Team India met England in the second T20I of the three-match series at Edgbaston on Saturday. The game saw the return of a host of first-teamers in the shortest format including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. After England opted to bowl in Birmingham, India threw in a surprise as Rishabh Pant opened for the side alongside captain Rohit Sharma. It was speculated that Kohli would be opening with the India skipper.

India made an aggressive start to the innings, with both Rohit and Pant finding boundaries at will. A hilarious incident took place during the very first over of the Indian innings, however, as Pant took a risky single to open his account in the game.

An England player had also seemingly appeared in front of Pant as he took the single, and upon reaching the non-striker's end safely, Pant turned to Rohit and said, "Saamne aa gaya tha (He came in front). Rohit replied in return but it is inaudible. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, however, responded hilariously to Rohit.

"Takkar maar du kya? (Should I hit the player?)," Pant said. Rohit, then, replied, “Haan, aur kya! (Yes, of course!).”

Watch:

Rishabh Pant asking " takkar mardu kya" 😭😭?? pic.twitter.com/4I4bIEx0ZJ — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) July 9, 2022

Earlier, Jos Buttler had opted to bowl in Edgbaston. India made an aggressive start to the innings but lost a couple of innings following the Powerplay, with Rohit (30), Pant (26), Virat Kohli (1) and Suryakumar Yadav (15) departing early.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0, having registered a dominant 50-run victory over England in the first T20I in Southampton.

From the XI in the first game, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh were sidelined for the first-team superstars in the second T20I in Birmingham.

