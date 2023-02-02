Watch: Moeen Ali attempts bizarre single-handed reverse-hit in SA vs ENG 3rd ODI; Neesham's reaction is absolute gold

England produced a sublime outing in the final one-dayer of the series against South Africa, beating the hosts by 59 runs in Kimberley. The Proteas did win the series 2-1, but a loss in the final match of the series have made things trickier for Temba Bavuma's men as they chase a qualification berth in this year's ODI World Cup. South Africa remain outside the automatic qualification places and have two ODIs left against The Netherlands to secure a place in the marquee tournament, scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

England had a brilliant outing in the third ODI, as the side made a comeback of 14/3 to scoring 346/7 in fifty overs, thanks to Dawid Malan (118) and Jos Buttler's (131) brilliant centuries. Moeen Ali (41 off 23) deliveries also displayed his attacking range as he smashed the South African bowlers around the park in a brief stay at the crease.

During his innings, Moeen attempted a rather peculiar shot that sent the internet into frenzy. Facing Tabraiz Shamsi in the 44th over of the innings, Moeen took his bottom hand off the bat and single-handed attempted a reverse hit; however, the all-rounder missed the delivery.

Watch:

Reacting to the shot, New Zealand's star all-rounder James Neesham had a hilarious remark. Quoting the video of the shot, Neesham took a dig at ‘Bazball’ - a name given to England's aggressive style of batting in Test cricket.

Neesham wrote, “Hahahahaha what have you done @Bazmccullum ?!?!”

Ever since joining the England Test team as its head coach, Brendon McCullum has introduced a rather aggressive brand of cricket alongside captain Ben Stokes, fondly called ‘Bazball’. The style has favoured England so far, as they have clinched series victory against New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan (away), and also defeated India in the rescheduled fifth Test of the series in July last year.

England will return to action on February 16 when they take on New Zealand in the first of two Tests in Mount Maunganui.

