Watch: Twitter hails Kohli's incredible game-awareness after Rizwan makes field adjustment right before the delivery

Team India faced a close defeat to Pakistan in their first match of the Super 4 stage in Asia Cup 2022. After being invited to bat first in Dubai, India posted a strong score of 181/8 in 20 overs with star batter Virat Kohli continuing on his new-found patch of consistent run-scoring, smashing 60 off 43 deliveries and ending as the top run-getter in the innings. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also produced an improved display, showing aggressive intent from ball 1 as they forged a 54-run partnership in merely 5.1 overs.

It was Kohli, however, who stole the show as they produced glimpses of return to form, playing an attacking game and smashing the Pakistan bowlers all around the park. In his first game against Pakistan last week, the 33-year-old had a couple of missed edges and was almost caught in slip early in the innings; however, Kohli hardly looked rusty throughout his knock in the Super 4 game and even showed incredible game-awareness – on one occasion, the cameraman did no mistake in capturing it as well.

During the eighth over of the innings, Kohli was preparing to face Mohammad Nawaz; however, right before the delivery, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made a slight fielding adjustment on the off-side. While Kohli was focussed on the delivery, the change in field setting didn't go amiss from the batter's vision as he gave a side-eye to check the movements on the off-side.

The fans noticed Kohli's brilliant game awareness and a video of the same has since gone viral on Twitter.

Watch:

Rizwan waving the long off fielder just before the bowler bowls. King observing the movements till the very end. pic.twitter.com/1iOvd5vpQA — Kaushik (@CricKaushik_) September 4, 2022

Throughout the innings, however, Kohli continued to run out of partners at the other end but the 33-year-old batter stayed till the final over, eventually being ran out on the fourth ball of the 20th.

Despite a strong score of 181/8, Pakistan chased down the target with a ball remaining, as Nawaz played an explosive 42-run knock off just 20 deliveries, slamming six fours and two sixes en route to the innings.

