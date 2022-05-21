Watch: Umpire acts as shield as fan breaches security, runs in to meet MS Dhoni during CSK vs RR IPL match

A fan breached security and came running in to the ground during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to meet CSK captain MS Dhoni. Umpire Chris Gaffaney was prompt to react by acting as a shield even as the fan tried to reach Dhoni. The CSK captain who had just ventured away when Yuzvendra Chahal was gearing up to bowl was seen signalling to the fan to back to the stands. The security rushed and escorted the fan out of the playing area.

Dhoni scored 26 off 28 balls on Friday and put up a solid 51-run stand with top-scorer Moeen Ali (93) for the fifth wicket before being dismissed by Chahal. CSK put up 150 for 6 in their 20 overs, which was not enough as the Royals chased it down five wickets and two balls to spare to finish at number two in the points table and set up a qualifier 1 clash with table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

Watch: Umpire guards Dhoni as fan enters ground to meet CSK captain

One of the most successful sides in the IPL, the four-times champions ended their campaign at the penultimate spot, managing just four wins in 14 games.

"There was mixed success. We sort of stuttered our way through. We had a number of games that were close, but we were not good enough to get across the line.

"That's the normal story of the season we don't qualify," Fleming said after CSK's five-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

The New Zealander added that the team, comprising several new players, found it challenging to play the same way as previous seasons.

"When you start a new cycle and have a number of new players and a new dynamic in the team it can be testing.

"We suffered from catastrophic success so just trying to play the same way, continue from our last four years, which were very successful, is a real challenge.

"Dropping back and understanding what the new players can do, it can take a little bit of time."

