Western Australia vs South Australia Live Score: Match 17 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25 to start at 07:30 AM
Western Australia vs South Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25. Match will start on 13 Feb 2025 at 07:30 AM
Venue : W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
Western Australia squad -
Ashton Turner, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Matthew Spoors, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Charlie Stobo, Cooper Connolly, D'Arcy Short, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt, Cameron Bancroft, Joel Curtis, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Josh Vernon, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Sam Greer
South Australia squad -
Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Kyle Brazell, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Harry Matthias, Harry Nielsen, Benjamin Manenti, Brendan Doggett, Campbell Thompson, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25
Western Australia vs South Australia Match Details
Match 17 of Marsh One Day Cup, 2024/25 between Western Australia and South Australia to be held at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth at 07:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.