'We've all seen AB de Villiers. Suryakumar Yadav is a better version': IPL-winning great makes audacious claim

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has compared Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav with the likes of South African legend AB de Villiers for his armoury of shots and effortless batting style. The former spinner made these remarks after the MI batter propelled his team to victory with a blistering knock against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Mumbai: Mumbai Indians player Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium(PTI)

Suryakumar unleashed devastation against RCB with his 17-ball fifty, helping MI storm to the finish line. The five-time former champions chased down a massive 197-run total by RCB in just 15.3 overs, where Suryakumar’s quickfire half-century played a crucial role.

Harbhajan Singh, who was captivated by Suryakumar Yadav’s dominating innings, talked about how he was perfectly content that he retired from the sport and did not have to face someone like Suryakumar Yadav in the middle.

“I have never seen someone dominating like the way Suryakumar does. Unbelievable. Where do you bowl to him? I am so glad I am not playing cricket now. At this age, where do you bowl to this guy?” Harbhajan said as he spoke to Star Sports.

The ‘Turbanator’ also spoke about how the MI batter had all the answers with his wide range of shots. He stated, “He has got an answer for every ball you bowl to him, whether it's wide yorker, bouncer. He can play sweep, pull, upper-cut and I don’t know what else he can play. He is a different kind of a player."

Comparison with AB De Villiers

Yadav who was playing his first match after coming back from an injury lay-off, had a turbulent start to IPL 2024 as he went for a duck in a high-scoring clash against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. However, the MI-batter went all guns blazing against RCB on Thursday, scoring 52 runs off just 19 balls, which included 4 sixes and 5 fours.

Harbhajan Singh compared Yadav’s domination to AB De Villiers, calling him a better version of the South African ace.

“Suryakumar is in a different league. When Suryakumar Yadav shines, no one can survive. We have all seen AB de Villiers; unbelievable player! But when I see this guy, I think he is a better version of AB de Villiers. He has won more number of games for his franchise than anyone playing now in this format.”

"If I was part of any team, he would be my first pick, if he comes in the auction. But it's never going to happen," he added.