'When Dhoni took the leash off, Ravindra Jadeja couldn't set field in pressure situations': Brad Hogg on CSK captaincy

From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja and then again back to Dhoni. Quite unexpectedly, the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings has seen a change of hands too often and too quickly. Dhoni had decided to hand over the CSK captaincy to Jadeja a couple of days before IPL 2022 began. The legendary former India skipper had said that Jadeja had been in the loop from last year. However, when CSK were on the brink of being knockout of the tournament, Jadeja decided to hand back the captain's armband to Dhoni halfway through the season. CSK, immediately saw a change of fortune as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to stay in playoff contention. Reacting to Dhoni-Jadeja captaincy juggle, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg expressed his concerns over CSK's future leadership.

Hogg said Jadeja struggled when Dhoni decided to leave him on his own.

“CSK and Jadeja felt that the transition was going to smoothly where Jadeja was going to take the help of MS Dhoni. But when it came time for Dhoni to take the leash off and leave Jadeja to his own, the pressure started to mount. Decision making started to go astray and he couldn't help his bowlers out. Couldn't set the right field in those pressure situation,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"We've learnt now that Jadeja is not right for the role but he is a leader in his own right. When he's relaxed, he's playing well, he provides that energy. He provides a team spirit. Sometimes you lead in different ways. So MS Dhoni had to take over the role.

"Now that MS Dhoni has taken over the role who is going to be MS Dhoni's replacement at the end of this year if he doesn't change his mind and play on?" he asked.

The former left-arm wrist-spinner who last played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, said he can't see anyone else capable of leading CSK if Dhoni decides to move on.

"I can’t see a player on CSK’s team list that can captain this team effectively and efficiently. They will have to go to the auction next year to find a player of captaining ability, and to try to find an Indian to do the job is going to be hard because all the best Indian T20 players have already been assigned to other franchises,” Hogg added.

Hogg also felt that CSK might have to the auction to find a captaincy material and in all likelihood that will be an overseas player as most other top Indian players are already with other franchises.

“They will have to go to an international player. It will be difficult to find a player that will fit in to the balance and the game plan that CSK already have in place. CSK management should have thought about this when they went into this auction," Hogg added.

CSK are currently number 9 in the ten-team points table and need to win all of their remaining matches to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs. They take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

