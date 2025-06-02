Why is Rajeev Shukla all set to take over as BCCI's interim president despite Roger Binny's ongoing tenure?

Rajeev Shukla, currently the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is all set to replace Roger Binny as the president of the Indian cricket board. The 65-year-old will hold the post on an interim basis, as the 1983 World Cup winner has to vacate due to the rules laid down in the BCCI Constitution. Rajeev Shukla, currently the Vice President, is all set to replace Roger Binny as the president of the BCCI. (AFP)

Roger Binny has to step down from the position as per the age-cap rule in the BCCI Constitution. The Hindustan Times can confirm that Shukla's tenure as the BCCI President will end in September 2025 when the elections for the next set of BCCI office-bearers take place. However, he can hold the post of President for more than three months if he is elected as the head during the BCCI elections.

Binny, who will turn 70 next month, will trigger the BCCI's age-limit clause on July 19, 2025. According to the constitution of the Indian Cricket Board, no person can hold any post within the BCCI after attaining the age of 70 years.

The rule also clearly mentions that the vice president has to officiate the proceedings in the president's absence when the latter is unavailable. This rule clearly lays the groundwork for Shukla to take over as the interim president. Binny's tenure is to end later this year.

The BCCI Constitution states, "A person shall be disqualified from being an office bearer, a member of the Apex Council, Governing Council or any committee of the BCCI if he or she has attained the age of 70."

"The Vice President shall officiate in the President's absence when the President is unavailable," it adds further.

When Shukla replaces Binny as president, he will have to preside at all meetings of the General Body and the Apex Council. He will also be one of the three persons required to sign the BCCI's audited annual accounts and other financial statements.

Roger Binny had replaced Sourav Ganguly

Binny had replaced Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI President in 2022. Last year, the BCCI appointed Devajit Saikia as interim secretary after Jay Shah took up the post of ICC chairman.

As a result, Jay Shah had to vacate his post at the Indian Cricket Board. Saikia, who was joint secretary at the time, took over the role of interim secretary before being appointed full-time during the secretary's election.

Shukla has been a long-time BCCI office bearer. The journalist-turned-Rajya Sabha MP was elected as the BCCI vice president unopposed in 2020 and re-elected to the post in 2022.

He also held the post of IPL Commissioner from 2011 to 2018 and served as the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association until 2017.