Shreyas Iyer faces BCCI's wrath, entire Punjab Kings team punished but Hardik Pandya cops the maximum blow; fines galore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came down hard on Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians' captains Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya after the duo were found guilty of breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Code of Conduct during Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams maintained a slow over-rate, and hence, Shreyas and Hardik Pandya had to pay fines. BCCI takes strict action against Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya after PBKS and MI found guilty of breaching IPL Code of Conduct(PTI)

This is the second time in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament that Punjab Kings were found guilty of maintaining a slow-over rate. Hence, Shreyas Iyer has been slapped with a fine of INR 24 lakh.

The rest of the PBKS team will be charged either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs,” the BCCI said in an official release.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement added.

Hardik Pandya fined INR 30 lakh

Mumbai Indians maintained a slow over-rate for the third time in the 18th edition of the IPL. This is the main reason why Hardik Pandya has been asked to pay a fine of INR 30 lakh. This is the maximum amount that any captain has had to pay as a fine in the IPL 2025 season.

“As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh,” the BCCI release stated.

The rest of the Mumbai Indians' team, including the impact player, have been fined either INR 12 lakh or 50 per cent of their match fees.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the BCCI said.

Speaking of Qualifier 2, Punjab Kings won the contest after chasing down 204 with five wickets in hand and six balls to spare. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will now face RCB in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.