Will R Ashwin be allowed to bowl and bat straightaway for India after missing Day 3? What rules say

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 18, 2024 12:22 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin will return to Team India during Day 4 of the third Test of the series against England.

Ravichandran Ashwin will rejoin the Indian team on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test of the series against England in Rajkot. The BCCI confirmed the development on their official social media platforms; Ashwin had withdrawn from the Test due to a family medical emergency.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates during the third Test against England(AFP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates during the third Test against England(AFP)

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of Ravichandran Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency," BCCI said in a statement.

“Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match,” the statement added.

But will Ashwin be able to bat and ball? Definitely, according to former India spinner Anil Kumble.

The former India leg-spinner stated that Ashwin could bat as early as the fall of the fifth wicket and should definitely bowl the first over of the English innings when England returned to bat for the run-chase.

“It is fantastic news for the Indian team and it's good news for Ashwin, hopefully his family is fine. That's one of the reasons Ashwin is coming back. The rules allow him to bowl straightaway, and he can bat too. After the fall of the fifth wicket, he can bat if India need him. He will certainly bowl the first over. This time around, Rohit will certainly hand him the ball,” Kumble told broadcasters JioCinema during Lunch on Day 4.

The BCCI also lauded every stakeholder for showing empathy during a critical phase for the star spinner, who became the only second Indian bowler in the history of Indian cricket to reach 500 Test wickets during the second day of the Rajkot Test.

"The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field.

"Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times."

