IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Will return with a bang': Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery
Ravindra Jadeja was injured during Sydney Test.(Reuters/Twitter (Ravindra Jadeja)/HT Collage)
Ravindra Jadeja was injured during Sydney Test.(Reuters/Twitter (Ravindra Jadeja)/HT Collage)
cricket

'Will return with a bang': Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery

India vs Australia: "Out of action for a while. Surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:02 PM IST

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Australia, went through a successful surgery on Tuesday. The left-arm bowler shared an image of himself after the procedure in which he was seen wearing arm support. In a tweet, Jadeja said that he will be back soon.

"Out of action for a while. Surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," the 32-year-old wrote. The BCCI retweeted Jadeja and wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery."


Jadeja suffered the blow on Day 3 of the 3rd Test against Australia when a scorching bouncer from Mitchell Starc struck him on his hand. The BCCI in a press release on Tuesday officially announced that Jadeja has dislocated his thumb and he will not be playing a further part in the Test series.

"The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," the release further said.

Jadeja's injury is a major blow to the Indian team that has already been vastly hit by injuries. Apart from the left-arm spinner, India also lost Mohammed Shami due to an arm fracture in the series. Hanuma Vihari who suffered a hamstring strain on the final day of the Test, and Jasprit Bumrah who has reportedly suffered an abdominal strain are also expected to miss the final Test.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia

Related Stories

(From L-R) Australia's Mitchell Starc, India's captain Ajinkya Rahane, Australia's David Warner and India's Mohammed Siraj greet each other at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
(From L-R) Australia's Mitchell Starc, India's captain Ajinkya Rahane, Australia's David Warner and India's Mohammed Siraj greet each other at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
cricket

IND vs AUS: ‘Sorry to Indian Team’, David Warner apologises over racism row

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:38 AM IST
On Tuesday, Warner took to Instagram and said that ‘racism and abuse' are 'not acceptable or tolerated anywhere’.
READ FULL STORY
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match.(via REUTERS)
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match.(via REUTERS)
cricket

'Smith was not trying to change Pant's guard marks': Paine

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:40 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking at a press conference, Paine said that Smith is disappointed with how his actions are being perceived, but it was just a routine exercise he does in every game.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Players of Indian cricket team in a huddle during the third Test against Australia in Sydney(Twitter)
Players of Indian cricket team in a huddle during the third Test against Australia in Sydney(Twitter)
cricket

BCCI intervenes after Team India denied basic facilities in Brisbane hotel

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:11 PM IST
It is learnt that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and CEO Hemang Amin have all got in touch with their Cricket Australia counterparts after complaints reached them and have been assured that the Indian contingent will be made to feel comfortable from here on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin speaks with Australia's captain Tim Paine during the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AFP)
R Ashwin speaks with Australia's captain Tim Paine during the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AFP)
cricket

‘They just don’t seem to learn’, David Lloyd slams Tim Paine for sledging Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
In a column written for The Daily Mail, Lloyd wrote that Paine's act from behind the stumps has left him ‘flabbergasted’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Jasprit Bumrah.(AFP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah.(AFP)
cricket

India vs Australia: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of 4th Test - Report

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:23 PM IST
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the Brisbane Test due to abdominal strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match.(via REUTERS)
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match.(via REUTERS)
cricket

'Smith was not trying to change Pant's guard marks': Paine

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:40 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking at a press conference, Paine said that Smith is disappointed with how his actions are being perceived, but it was just a routine exercise he does in every game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
S Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket to represent Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(Twitter)
S Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket to represent Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket, picks his 1st wicket in 7 years- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Sreesanth registered the figures of 29/1 in his four-over spell. Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena picked up 3 for 13 to restrict Puducherry 136 for 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian batsman Steve Smith celebrates. File(AFP)
Australian batsman Steve Smith celebrates. File(AFP)
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith surpasses Virat Kohli, Pujara moves up to 8th

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:46 PM IST
India vs Australia: India skipper Virat Kohli was granted paternity leave after the first Test against Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From L-R) Australia's Mitchell Starc, India's captain Ajinkya Rahane, Australia's David Warner and India's Mohammed Siraj greet each other at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
(From L-R) Australia's Mitchell Starc, India's captain Ajinkya Rahane, Australia's David Warner and India's Mohammed Siraj greet each other at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
cricket

IND vs AUS: ‘Sorry to Indian Team’, David Warner apologises over racism row

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:38 AM IST
On Tuesday, Warner took to Instagram and said that ‘racism and abuse' are 'not acceptable or tolerated anywhere’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravindra Jadeja was injured during Sydney Test.(Reuters/Twitter (Ravindra Jadeja)/HT Collage)
Ravindra Jadeja was injured during Sydney Test.(Reuters/Twitter (Ravindra Jadeja)/HT Collage)
cricket

'Will return with a bang': Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:02 PM IST
India vs Australia: "Out of action for a while. Surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
cricket

Ashwin explains how he and Vihari fought against Australia to save Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:20 PM IST
After the game ended, Ashwin revealed that they didn’t celebrate the moment as they had no idea ‘what to make out of it’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

Vaughan slams Smith, Paine for on-field tactics on Day 5 of SCG Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:59 AM IST
India vs Australia: Smith appeared to be using his feet to scuff the marks left by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. It forced the batsman to take his guard all over again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant hits a ball for the boundary on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. (Photo Courtesy
India's Rishabh Pant hits a ball for the boundary on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. (Photo Courtesy
cricket

Rishabh Pant: The spark that triggered India's Sydney resistance

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Playing Pant alongside wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is bound to happen in the final Test at Brisbane anyway, given the spate of injuries in the Indian camp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sydney: Australian captain Tim Paine reacts during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_11_2021_000063A)(AP)
Sydney: Australian captain Tim Paine reacts during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_11_2021_000063A)(AP)
cricket

‘His days as captain are numbered’: Gavaskar slams Paine’s behaviour on Day 5

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:25 AM IST
India vs Australia: Paine tried his best to rattle Ashwin when he was in the middle. Paine was seen indulging in banter with Ashwin as he told the off-spinner that he cannot wait to see him in the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) greets India's Ravichandran Ashwin at the end of the third cricket Test match.(AFP)
Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) greets India's Ravichandran Ashwin at the end of the third cricket Test match.(AFP)
cricket

'I am human,' Paine apologises for sledging Ashwin during Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:50 AM IST
India vs Australia: Australia captain Tim Paine was caught on stump mic sledging Ashwin on Day 5 of 3rd Test at SCG.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ricky Ponting.(Getty Images)
File image of Ricky Ponting.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Good all-format player': Ponting lauds Aussie youngster

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:37 AM IST
India vs Australia: Impressed with his all-round talent, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was of the opinion that Green could be an attractive T20 package for the Aussies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP