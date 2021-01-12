'Will return with a bang': Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery
India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Australia, went through a successful surgery on Tuesday. The left-arm bowler shared an image of himself after the procedure in which he was seen wearing arm support. In a tweet, Jadeja said that he will be back soon.
"Out of action for a while. Surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," the 32-year-old wrote. The BCCI retweeted Jadeja and wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery."
Jadeja suffered the blow on Day 3 of the 3rd Test against Australia when a scorching bouncer from Mitchell Starc struck him on his hand. The BCCI in a press release on Tuesday officially announced that Jadeja has dislocated his thumb and he will not be playing a further part in the Test series.
"The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," the release further said.
Jadeja's injury is a major blow to the Indian team that has already been vastly hit by injuries. Apart from the left-arm spinner, India also lost Mohammed Shami due to an arm fracture in the series. Hanuma Vihari who suffered a hamstring strain on the final day of the Test, and Jasprit Bumrah who has reportedly suffered an abdominal strain are also expected to miss the final Test.
