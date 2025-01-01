Without Bumrah, this series might be a little bit more one-sided: McGrath

Sydney: For so long, the Australian idea of fast bowling greatness was Glenn McGrath. Others like Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, Brett Lee and Pat Cummins have excited them but Pigeon, as McGrath was called, was different. Jasprit Bumrah has taken 30 wickets in four Tests in the ongoing series against Australia. (PTI)

He would keep running in, get the ball to do just enough, and if nothing else, beat batters by sheer consistency. These qualities helped him take 563 Test wickets at an average of 21.64 over the course of a decorated career.

But this summer, McGrath, who has been doing radio commentary for ABC Grandstand, has witnessed a different kind of greatness.

“Bumrah, to me, is class. There’s no doubt about it,” said McGrath at the Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of the Pink Test starting on Friday. “He’s unique. He has an action you wouldn’t teach a young guy, but he’s found a way to adapt it. He’s just absolutely incredible.”

He added: “The way he powers in those last few steps, powers through the crease. You know, he’s got a little bit of hyperextension, which I used to have as well, and you know, he’s coping with that. And he’s just got incredible control both ways.”

He’s so good that India skipper Rohit Sharma would employ him from both ends if he could. Still, the workload for Bumrah has been heavy to say the least. The pacer has the most wickets (30) but he has also bowled the most overs (141.2) this series, and that is why every rest day is crucial for him and for India.

“I guess they’re managing him. His stats are unbelievable. So yeah, I’m a massive fan of Jasprit,” said McGrath. “I met him when he was younger. What he’s grown into is unbelievable. He’s been a massive part of the Indian team and of the summer.

“Without him, you know, this series might be a little bit more one-sided. But yeah, he’s very special.”

Tests still the ultimate

The Melbourne Test was played in front of a record-breaking crowd and it went right down to the wire before a sudden India batting collapse gave Australia the win.

“The cricket we saw was amazing to go full five days with Australia getting across the line in the last session,” said McGrath. “And you know, what’s it, 370,000 fans turning up. It’s absolutely incredible. And to me, that is special because Test cricket is still the ultimate. And we need to look after it, protect it. And that Boxing Day Test proves to me that Test cricket is still alive and well. And hopefully here over this Test match, we’ll see something similar.”

Starc will be ready

India had a rest day but Australia turned up for a practice session at the SCG. It was an optional session and none of the main bowlers were in the nets, but all the batters were there, including the out-of-form Mitchell Marsh, who had a pretty long stint.

Travis Head, who had dealt with a quad strain in the lead-up to Melbourne, seemed to be back in peak condition. He was moving well and batted with no apparent discomfort.

But the other big concern for Australia is the fitness of pacer Mitchell Starc. He picked up a rib injury during the fourth Test but powered through for the team and Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey expects him to do the same at Sydney too.

According to reports, the left-armer underwent a scan on the injured area in Sydney on Wednesday but the result has not been made public.

But Carey is confident Starc will be more than ready for Sydney.

“He’ll be fine, he’ll push through,” Carey said of the 34-year-old who is Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 15 at 28.73. “I’ve played with Starcy for a long time, and (he’s) one of the toughest cricketers I’ve played with. He’ll grimace, he’ll grab his rib no doubt, but he’ll be ready for the contest.”

That’s not good news for India given the form Starc has been in, but that is just something they will have to deal with.