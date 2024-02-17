 Yashasvi Jaiswal sparks fresh injury concerns, retires hurt after century | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Yashasvi Jaiswal sparks fresh injury concerns for Team India, forced to retire hurt after century in 3rd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal sparks fresh injury concerns for Team India, forced to retire hurt after century in 3rd Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 17, 2024 05:07 PM IST

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt right after reaching his century during the third Test against England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his third century in Test cricket during Day 3 of the Rajkot Test against England, but the joy was short-lived. Shortly after reaching the three-figure mark, the Indian batter complained about pain in his lower back; physio was called on as captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid shared concerned looks in the dressing room. Two overs later, Jaiswal was called back to the dressing room as the pain persisted for the young opener.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal receives medical attention after sustaining an injury before retiring hurt (REUTERS)
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal receives medical attention after sustaining an injury before retiring hurt (REUTERS)

Before his untimely departure from the crease, the Indian batter had showcased sublime form, proving to be a formidable challenge for the English team. Commencing his innings with a traditional Test approach, Jaiswal seamlessly transitioned gears as he neared the fifty-run mark.

He unleashed a flurry of aggression against James Anderson, smashing three consecutive boundaries, before bringing up his half-century with a spectacular six off Tom Hartley.

Displaying relentless aggression, Jaiswal continued to dismantle the England spin trio of Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, and Joe Root, taking a mere 42 balls to compile his next fifty runs. However, his celebration of reaching the hundred-run milestone was marred by a sudden onset of lower back pain.

On-air commentators Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar speculated that the pain might have been caused due to Jaiswal's celebrations after the century. The 22-year-old made a huge leap as he celebrated his ton passionately, and while he didn't flinch or make an immediate gesture that suggested pain, both commentators felt it could've been a potential reason for the discomfort.

Jaiswal received attention from the Indian physio, leading to a significant delay in play as he deliberated whether to continue. Unfortunately, just one over later, Jaiswal's expressions showed his agony, prompting concerns from both the dressing room and spectators.

Ultimately, it was decided to withdraw Jaiswal from the innings. As he left the field following the conclusion of the 44th over, Jaiswal received a standing ovation from the crowd, his teammates, and the team management. Rajat Patidar replaced the opener but was dismissed for a ten-ball duck.

