Yashasvi Jaiswal wrecks England with brilliant century in 3rd Test; first Indian since Virat Kohli to reach key landmark

Yashasvi Jaiswal exhibited an impressive display of power-hitting as he notched up his third century in Tests during the match in Rajkot against England on Saturday. Jaiswal achieved this milestone in just 122 deliveries, showcasing his dominance against the visitors' bowling attack in the second innings. This century marked Jaiswal's second three-figure score in the series, following his remarkable double-century in the previous Test in Visakhapatnam. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India in Rajkot, India(AP)

The young Indian opener initially approached his innings in a conventional Test manner. During the early overs, his opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma took charge as Jaiswal cautiously accumulated just 9 runs from his first 39 deliveries. However, following Rohit's dismissal just before the Tea break, Jaiswal gradually asserted himself and seized control of the game.

The 22-year-old Jaiswal showcased a notable shift in his approach as he closed in on his half-century. Jaiswal particularly targeted the experienced English pacer James Anderson, who had posed challenges for him in the previous Test in Vizag. On a pitch favouring the batters, Jaiswal effectively redeemed himself from his early dismissal in the first innings; during the 27th over, he showcased his dominance by smashing three consecutive boundaries – a six followed by two fours – against Anderson.

He reached the fifty-run mark in quite some style, too, smashing spinner Tom Hartley for a massive six wide of long-on. The English team, initially focused on gaining control after dismissing Rohit early, found themselves rattled as Yashasvi Jaiswal seamlessly shifted gears with remarkable finesse. His efficient control over his shots unsettled the opposition, which was particularly evident when he launched Hartley for a resounding six immediately after reaching his half-century.

Jaiswal's relentless onslaught continued as he accumulated runs with elegant boundaries against the bowling of Joe Root and Rehan Ahmed.

In the 31st over, Jaiswal welcomed Ahmed, who was into his second spell, with an authoritative six, confidently charging down the track and dispatching the ball over the long-on boundary. His dominance didn't stop there, as he followed up with another maximum against the part-time bowling of Root. Despite adopting a batting style reminiscent of T20 cricket, Jaiswal executed conventional cricketing shots with precision, showcasing a seamless blend of aggression and class.

During his innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the first Indian batter since Virat Kohli to smash over 400 runs in an India vs England Test series. Kohli had scored 593 runs during the 2018 Test series against England; in 2021, Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer for India, but he ended with 368 runs across four Tests.