Yashasvi Jaiswal told to follow Virender Sehwag's approach in his aggressive mindset: ‘He used play shots only when…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 24, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara advised Yashasvi Jaiswal to give respect to the pacers at the start of innings and start playing his shots when they pitch it slightly full.

Cheteshwar Pujara analysed the mistakes Yashasvi Jaiswal has been committing in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The left-handed batter slammed an incredible century in the second innings of the Perth Test, but since then, he has not been able to get going and lost his wicket twice in the first over to Mitchell Starc. The young batting superstar has been facing the feat of looking in a rush against the new ball, which is not working in his favour.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to deliver in the last two innings.(AFP)
Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to deliver in the last two innings.(AFP)

Pujara, who was India's hero in the last two BGT triumphs Down Under, also suggested that Jaiswal looked in a hurry to play his shots at the start of the innings. He advised the young left-hander to play on merit, which is key for an opener in red-ball cricket.

“He needs to give himself a bit more time, the way he is playing, he is trying to rush things, he is trying to play shots a bit more. He should only play shots if he is quite sure about it, especially in the first 5-10 overs because it seems that he is in a hurry to score runs, he wants a quick start, and he wants to score those first 15-20 runs quickly. When you are an opener in Test Cricket then you don’t go out searching for the ball, you play the deliveries on merit," Pujara said on Star Sports.

Pujara gave the example of the legendary Virender Sehwag, who was also an aggressive opener, but he didn't use to play rash shots on the ball that didn't land in his zone, and Jaiswal also needs to learn this.

"Even if you are an aggressive player, even Virender Sehwag was an aggressive player but he used play shots only when the ball was pitched in his zone. There are a lot of aggressive batters and openers in Test Cricket today but they play the shots when the ball is pitched in the hitting zone, but here it looks like Yashasvi is trying to convert the shots, he is trying to drive the deliveries which are not pitched up," he added.

‘The way KL Rahul is playing…’

The Test veteran advised Jaiswal to give respect to the pacers at the start of the innings and start playing his shots when they pitch it slightly full.

“He needs to be a bit calm, he needs to spend a bit more time, if he will show some confidence on his defence then that’s when he’ll come across some shot playing deliveries because the moment when you show some respect to the bowlers and you defend well then they’ll look forward to getting a wicket and gradually they’ll starting pitching the ball a bit up and that’s when you can play those drives," he added.

Pujara made it simple for Jaiswal and asked him to do what KL Rahul has done in this series.

"The way KL Rahul is playing, the way he is playing those drives on the overpitched deliveries, Yashasvi also needs to do the same,” he concluded.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
