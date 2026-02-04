‘You can chuck him out anytime’: MS Dhoni counters Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar’s stance on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

There was a time in India, about 15 years ago, when the most-asked question among fans was ‘When will Salman Khan get married?’ Fast forward to 2026, that ship seems to have long sailed, but replaced by another red-hot query: Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play the 2027 World Cup? If Indian cricket fans had a time machine, expect a long queue. Kohli and Rohit are the two biggest superstars of Indian cricket. Even at the twilight of their careers, there’s no one bigger in terms of star power, respect and fan following. There are fan wars between Kohli and Rohit supporters that are only getting bigger with time and promise to remain long after they’ve stepped aside from international cricket. In fact, only four names in Indian cricket are bigger than the rest – Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit. And as fate would have it, all four of them became a talking point when the great man MS Dhoni graced the stage for a rare discussion. MS Dhoni weighed on on whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can play the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. (Screengrab/AFP)

Dhoni has discussed cricket so much that he tries to stay away from it, but even the great man couldn’t escape the opportunity to speak about the most burning question in Indian cricket. Do Kohli and Rohit have what it takes to make that flight to South Africa late next year? He tried to avoid that question at first, pretending not to hear it. But as host Jatin Sapru insisted, Dhoni, at last, weighed in.

“Why not?” said India’s most successful white-ball captain Dhoni. “Listen, the thing is, why should somebody not play the next World Cup? For me, age is not a criteria. Performance and fitness are. So, I always feel nobody should be told anything. But the thing should be clear. Everyone will be treated the same way. When I made my debut, I was 24. Nobody came and told me anything. So if I am playing for India - 1, 2, 5 or 10 years – nobody needs to come and tell me about my age. Is age a factor? No. Fitness? Yes.