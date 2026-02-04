Pakistan media acts desperate, lies through its teeth in attempt to spark panic within BCCI, ICC: ‘Emergency meeting…’

As the standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council intensifies, Pakistan’s media is pulling off all the stops to project the country as holding the upper hand in the dispute. Speaking on ARY News, where a panel of journalists and cricket experts gathered to reflect on the state of affairs around the entire boycott of the India T20 World Cup match on February 15, it was claimed that the leading stakeholders rushed to India to hold an emergency meeting. Nauman Niaz, who often appears on YouTube shows with former cricketers, went on record to say that ICC president Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta are among those present in Mumbai to reach a solution. ICC president Jay Shah (AFP) Also Read: BCCI blamed for T20 World Cup fiasco involving Bangladesh, Pakistan “I have breaking news that Jay Shah, who is the ICC chair, Sanjog Gopta, the CEO and the head of the digital project of the BCCI, have convened in Mumbai. Why? Because the official broadcasters cannot afford not to have the India vs Pakistan match. Lastly, if I have to wind up, they are worried that if the India-Pakistan game doesn’t happen, forget broadcasting rights, it’s also about their economy,” he said.

“As per ICC’s article 2.9, 2.10 on penalties, it states that the commercial values must be preserved. Another article, 11.2, for members, states that, since the teams have signed a participation agreement, you must abide by all clauses and fulfil your obligations. Failure to do so will lead to punishments, and Pakistan could lose up to 20 to 40 million dollars. But this won’t happen. There would be negotiations. And it’s also about getting Bangladesh back. There will be discussions about India and Pakistan not travelling to each other’s countries, and who knows, also in the World Test Championships.” Also Read: Pakistan's desperation to defeat India saw them out of U19 World Cup 2026 Jay Shah is currently in Milan This, however, could not be further away from the truth. Jay Shah and Sanjog Gupta are currently in Milan for an International Olympic Committee (IOS) session. Cricket Germany shared a picture on its official Instagram handle, confirming the same.