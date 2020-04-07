Yuzvendra Chahal asks people to stay indoors in his own style
In this clip Chahal gave fans a glimpse of his house and also spoke about the importance of staying indoors during the lockdown as India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.cricket Updated: Apr 07, 2020 12:29 IST
Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is back with Chahal TV and the latest video clip was posted by BCCI on its Twitter handle. In this clip Chahal gave fans a glimpse of his house and also spoke about the importance of staying indoors. “Chahal TV Home Edition. A special message from Yuzvendra Chahal. Stay home Stay safe,” BCCI wrote.
Chahal started the video by talking about how he has been spending his time during the ongoing lockdown. “I sleep, I eat, I spend time with my family member and dogs and also play,” Chahal said.
He went on to show his fans the places where he relaxes inside his house and also made them meet his two dogs.
But what is an episode of Chahal TV without its dose of jokes and fun. While asking people to stay indoors, Chahal said those who won’t stay indoors can go out and get some free massage. By this he was referring to the police who have been patrolling the streets.
Chahal though changed his tone immediately and said that this is a serious matter and jokes can be left for later as he went back to asking people to stay indoors in order save their own lives and that of others.
India is currently in the middle of a 21-day lockdown but the number of coronavirus cases have been increasing sharply.
