Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 3) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM
Feb 8, 2025 12:33 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 3) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 01:30 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Day 2 Highlights :
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 51 off 100 balls between T Kaitano (13) and N Welch (38)
- N Welch maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 78 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Zimbabwe 103/3 in 32.0 overs
- Drinks: Zimbabwe 106/3 in 33.0 overs
- Zimbabwe 155/5 in 43.5 overs
- Lunch: Zimbabwe 166/5 in 47.0 overs
- Drinks: Zimbabwe 192/8 in 60.3 overs
- Zimbabwe 200/8 in 62.1 overs
- New ball taken: Zimbabwe 243/9 in 80.3 overs
- Zimbabwe 251/9 in 82.4 overs
- 10th wkt Partnership: 51 off 122 balls between B Muzarabani (37) and T Gwandu (12)
- Tea: Zimbabwe 257/9 in 84.0 overs
- Innings Break: Zimbabwe 267/10 in 86.1 overs
- Drinks: Ireland 48/1 in 10.0 overs
- Ireland 51/1 in 11.2 overs
- Stumps: Ireland 83/1 in 21.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 8, 2025 12:33 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day3) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
One-off Test (Day3) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.