Saturday, Feb 8, 2025
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 3) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 8, 2025 12:33 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 3) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Day 2 Highlights :
    • 2nd wkt Partnership: 51 off 100 balls between T Kaitano (13) and N Welch (38)
    • N Welch maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 78 balls (7x4) (0x6)
    • Zimbabwe 103/3 in 32.0 overs
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 106/3 in 33.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe 155/5 in 43.5 overs
    • Lunch: Zimbabwe 166/5 in 47.0 overs
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 192/8 in 60.3 overs
    • Zimbabwe 200/8 in 62.1 overs
    • New ball taken: Zimbabwe 243/9 in 80.3 overs
    • Zimbabwe 251/9 in 82.4 overs
    • 10th wkt Partnership: 51 off 122 balls between B Muzarabani (37) and T Gwandu (12)
    • Tea: Zimbabwe 257/9 in 84.0 overs
    • Innings Break: Zimbabwe 267/10 in 86.1 overs
    • Drinks: Ireland 48/1 in 10.0 overs
    • Ireland 51/1 in 11.2 overs
    • Stumps: Ireland 83/1 in 21.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day3) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
    One-off Test (Day3) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 3) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM
