Akshay Kumar lauds 'brother' Suriya's National Award win for Soorarai Pottru: Humbled to be working in Hindi adaptation

The winners of the National Film Awards 2022 were announced on Friday. Soorarai Pottru won three of the four biggest awards categories at the 68th National Film Awards--best feature film, best actor, and best actress. Reacting to the big win, Akshay Kumar, who is starring in the film's Hindi remake, congratulated the original's lead Suriya on Twitter. (Also read: National Film Awards 2022 list of winners)

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film.”

Akshay Kumar's tweet.

Soorarai Pottru was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the Tamil film is partially inspired by the events of the life of Simplify Deccan founder GR Gopinath. It featured Suriya as Maara, a former Air Force officer with a dream of starting a low-cost airline in India. The movie was praised by fans and critics. Besides Suriya, it also starred Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal.

The Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru will feature Akshay stepping into Suriya’s shoes. It will also star Radhika Madan with Paresh Rawal reprising his role in the Tamil film. Sudha Kongara is also returning to don the director’s hat for the film. While the film shoot began in April this year, earlier Suriya had shared a picture with Akshay from the sets. He will be appearing in the Hindi remake in a cameo role.

Makers are yet to announce the title of Soorarai Pattru’s Hindi adaption officially. No release date has been confirmed so far as well. Akshay was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which marked former Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut.

