Ananya Panday is ‘happiest on beach or set’. See her latest pics
Ananya Pandey recently delighted fans by sharing a collection of pictures from her beach visits and filming locations. She was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
Actor Ananya Pandey, known for her roles in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, recently delighted fans by sharing a collection of pictures from her special moments and filming locations. The actor took to her official Instagram account on Saturday to post a series of pictures from various places, including beach scenes and lively film sets, exuding joy with a bright smile.
In one of the pictures, Ananya is seen managing her busy filming schedule while sporting an adorable smile. In another photo, she poses by the beach, featuring behind-the-scenes snapshots from her photoshoots.
She captioned the post with, “I'm basically the happiest on a beach or on set... there's no in between.”
Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, “Queen of hearts.” Another user wrote, “Gorgeous as always.” A third user commented, "You're a beauty queen."
On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor is now gearing up for her next projects – Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She is also set to appear in the upcoming show Call Me Bae.
