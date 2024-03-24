 Ananya Panday is ‘happiest on beach or set’. See her latest pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ananya Panday is ‘happiest on beach or set’. See her latest pics

ANI |
Mar 24, 2024 01:57 PM IST

Ananya Pandey recently delighted fans by sharing a collection of pictures from her beach visits and filming locations. She was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Actor Ananya Pandey, known for her roles in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, recently delighted fans by sharing a collection of pictures from her special moments and filming locations. The actor took to her official Instagram account on Saturday to post a series of pictures from various places, including beach scenes and lively film sets, exuding joy with a bright smile.

Ananya Panday shares pictures from her favourite spots
Ananya Panday shares pictures from her favourite spots

In one of the pictures, Ananya is seen managing her busy filming schedule while sporting an adorable smile. In another photo, she poses by the beach, featuring behind-the-scenes snapshots from her photoshoots.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She captioned the post with, “I'm basically the happiest on a beach or on set... there's no in between.”

Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, “Queen of hearts.” Another user wrote, “Gorgeous as always.” A third user commented, "You're a beauty queen."

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor is now gearing up for her next projects – Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She is also set to appear in the upcoming show Call Me Bae.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday is ‘happiest on beach or set’. See her latest pics
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On