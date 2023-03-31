Bholaa box office day 1 collection: Ajay Devgn directorial co-starring Tabu opens at 11.2 crore

Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, released in theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Ram Navami. The film opened at ₹11.20 crore nett. The action-thriller has been directed by Ajay Devgn and is a remake of 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Also read: Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn brings some slick but mindless action in this 'dark' thriller Ajay Devgn has directed as well as acted in Bholaa.

Sharing the opening day collection of Bholaa, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Bholaa puts up a decent score on Day 1 [Ram Navmi]… Healthy footfalls during spot bookings - towards evening shows specifically - compensate for the low turnout in morning plus noon shows… Thursday ₹11.20 crore. India biz (business). Day 1 biz tilts more towards mass centres, with Mumbai remaining low… Needs to gather pace over the weekend for a respectable total.”

Sharing the collections of the film at national chains, he further tweeted, “Bholaa at national chains… Week 1 - Day 1 [Thursday]… PVR: ₹2.44 cr, INOX: ₹1.73 cr, Cinepolis: ₹1.03 cr. Total: ₹5.20 cr.”

Bholaa also stars Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Vineet Kumar, Kiran Kumar and Makarand Deshpande. The film is Ajay Devgn's latest directorial after last year's Runway34, starring him, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.

Bholaa has been styled as the story of a “one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.” Talking about the film, Ajay told PTI in an interview, “If you do action without any reason, there will be no reaction for it no matter how good action it is... I don't think there is difference between mass and family audience when emotions are concerned. Emotions are universal, like the emotion of a father and mother for their children is the same.”

The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a ‘slick but mindless’ dark thriller. An excerpt of the review read, “Bholaa will give you adrenaline rush, but if you also look for an equally meaningful story or at least a narrative that brings some value, Bholaa will disappoint you at many levels. A Hindi adaptation of Tamil film Kaithi (2019), Bholaa tries to recreate the same magic albeit with its share of flaws. And there are many! Once again wearing the director's hat, Ajay Devgn ensures he brings larger-than-life action on screen which is not seen before, or at least not on this level. But in the process, the story is so side-lined that you actually wait for something to make sense.”

