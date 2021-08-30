Fans realise supermodel Cindy Crawford played Dev Anand's dead mother in Awwal Number: 'I doubt if she knows'

It has been over three decades since Awwal Number released. However, a few fans have just discovered that the film featured international model-actor Cindy Crawford, too.

Awwal Number, released in 1990, was directed by Dev Anand. The actor also starred in the cricket-themed film, alongside Aditya Pancholi and Aamir Khan. Dev and Aditya were half-brothers in the film.

In one of the scenes, Dev is sitting in a lawn with a photo of Cindy framed beside him. Aditya approaches him to inform that it is his mother's death anniversary, only to be corrected by Dev who says, "Our mother's death anniversary," pointing at Cindy's picture.

A blue ribbon is placed on the picture. Speaking about it, Dev explains in Hindi, "Like every year, this year, too, I've placed her favourite blue ribbon on her picture. You remember she would tie the ribbon on her hair."

Dev Anand and Aditya Pancholi in Awwal Number.

A screengrab of the same was shared on Reddit by a fan and it opened a floodgate of reactions. "I think they did this on purpose to test whether the audience would notice, and we did 30 years later!" a comment read. "The funniest thing is, if you go on Cindy Crawford's Wikipedia page, Awwal Number is actually shown in her filmography!!! It says 'DIG Vikram Singh's step mother (photograph)' Too funny!! I doubt she is even aware of this 'role'," added another.

Also read: Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan opens up about their equation, Aamir's divorce: 'My own marriage didn't work'

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror at the time of Dev's death, Aamir revealed he did Awwal Number without reading the script. "Dev Sahab's death is an emotional setback and a great loss for our country. He was an icon for many generations and entertained us throughout his life. The only film I signed without reading the script was Awwal Number," he had said.