Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal pay tribute to cricketer Andrew Symonds on his sudden death: 'Deeply shocked'

Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds’ untimely death at the age of 46 has seen some reactions from Bollywood as well. Andrew was a popular figure in India due to his appearances in the Indian Premier League and also in the entertainment world. Andrew was a participant in Bigg Boss season 5 and also had a cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Patiala House. After the news of his death broke on Sunday, actors like Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal took to social media to pay their respects. Also read: Sanjay Dutt on family moving abroad: 'Maanayata was doing her business in Dubai and kids went with her'

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and wrote that he was ‘deeply shocked’ about the news. Sanjay was the host of Bigg Boss in the season Andrew had participated. The cricketer had even mimicked his character Munnabhai on the show. “Deeply shocked to hear about one of cricket's finest #AndrewSymonds. Thoughts and prayers with his family. May God bless his soul. RIP Legend,” Sanjay tweeted.

Farhan Akhtar also tweeted about the cricketer’s death. “In a series of heartbreaks for Australian cricket and cricket lovers worldwide. RIP #AndrewSymonds .. a terrific competitor who on his day, could turn any game on its head.. condolences to the family,” he said, in reference to Andrew’s death as well as the recent death of another Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

Arjun Rampal sent prayers to Andrew’s family and tweeted, “This is too sad, woke up to this tragic news Andrew Symonds, fatal car accident. Prayers and condolences to his family.”

Andrew died following a car crash near the outskirts of the city of Townsville on Sunday. He was 46 and is survived by his wife Laura and two young children, Chloe and Billy. The cricketer is considered one of the greatest white-ball cricketers Australia has produced. He played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia and was a two-time World Cup winner.

