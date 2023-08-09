Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Game of Thrones' AI version has Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen, Kiara Advani as Sansa. See full Bollywood cast

Game of Thrones' AI version has Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen, Kiara Advani as Sansa. See full Bollywood cast

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 09, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Look which Bollywood actors suit the role of Jon Snow, Cersei, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister in edited Game of Thrones' video.

It has been quite some time that the hit show Game of Thrones made the viewers remain glued to their screens. But fans of the show continue to remember it and its several lead actors who portrayed some of the most iconic characters. Now a person has used artificial intelligence to imagine Bollywood actors in the roles of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya Stark, Sansa Stark and the three siblings Cersei, Jaime Lannister and Tyrion Lannister. Also read: Game of Thrones actors Kit Harrington, Rose Leslie welcome second child

Alia Bhatt as Arya Stark, Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen and Kiara Advani as Sansa Stark in the AI video of Game of Thrones.
Alia Bhatt as Arya Stark, Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen and Kiara Advani as Sansa Stark in the AI video of Game of Thrones.

If Bollywood actors replaced original Game of Thrones cast

The AI video has Ranveer Singh taking the place of Kit Harington's Jon Snow while Emilia Clarke has been replaced by Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen. The video shows Aditya Roy Kapur as the tall and strong Jaime Lannister, originally played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, whereas Alia Bhatt has been fitted in place of Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. Tabu looks very convincing as the cunning Cersei Lannister, brilliantly played by Lena Headey and Kay Kay Menon too fits in the role of Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister. Kiara Advani has also replaced Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in the video and looks quite convincing.

What If Game Of Thrones Was Made In Bollywood
by u/ShadyKaran in indiasocial

Reactions to AI video of Game of Thrones

Fans of the show claimed they were impressed by the casting as the video was shared on Reddit recently. A fan called the casting “Accurate” while another said, “Perfect casting...love it.” One more said, “Ek dum sahi casting kari hai (it's absolutely correct casting).” “Make it happen,” commented an eager fan. A person also said, “Bro Tabu as Cersei is spot on.”

However, there were also some who didn't look ready to tingle with the cast of their favourite show, Game of Thrones. A Reddit user wrote, “I banish you to the wall for traumatizing GoT fans with this piece.” Another said, “Cursed, don't do it again ever please.”

About Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones was based on George RR Martin's series of novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. It was created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. It broke several viewership records when it released on the small screen in 2011 and wrapped up in 2019. It won 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most for a drama series.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out