Gauri Khan spotted vibing to Priyanka Chopra's performance at NMACC gala. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 02, 2023 10:04 PM IST

A video from the second day of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala shows Gauri Khan having a good time as Priyanka Chopra danced on stage.

Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted exchanging hugs with filmmaker Karan Johar on the first day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala. And on day 2, we spotted none other than Gauri Khan vibing to Priyanka's performance from Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) on stage. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra-Karan Johar 2012 feud is where it all started: Angry tweets, clarifications and more)

Gauri Khan grooved in the pit as Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra performed on stage.
A video from the event, shared by journalist Derek Blasberg shows Priyanka dancing on the stage with Ranveer Singh to Gallan Goodiyaan and Gauri with her friends in the audience pit around the stage. She is flanked by her friends Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari Soni and is vibing to the performance, looking at Priyanka and Ranveer.

Watch the video here (8th slide in the post):

This comes shortly after a 2012 feud between Gauri-Priyanka-Karan resurfaced recently. In a new episode of Dax Shepherd's podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said she was driven out of Bollywood as she was tired of politics and had beef with some people. While she did not name any names, fans (and actor Kangana Ranaut) assumed she was referring to her 2012 feud with Karan and Gauri.

Around 2012, there were rumours of Priyanka's affair with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's husband. One of Priyanka's friends even gave an interview about the actor being bullied by Gauri and her friends and Karan at parties. Karan hit back with a tweet about unnamed people using their friends to get news into tabloids. They later sorted out their differences. On Friday, Priyanka was also seen having a long chat and exchanging hugs with Karan.

Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebs on Saturday marked their presence at the second day of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Global icon Priyanka Chopra again turned heads with her look again in a multi-coloured thigh-high slit gown and was seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas, who wore a classic black suit.

Gauri wore a white saree and was spotted with son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan at the red carpet.

gauri khan priyanka chopra
