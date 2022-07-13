IMDb releases Top 10 Indian films and web-series of 2022: Kashmir Files, RRR and more emerge winners

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has released the list of top 10 Indian movies and TV shows of 2022 so far. They released the list on their social media handles on Wednesday. IMDb determines its list based on IMDbPro data on the page views of users in India. Also Read: Best Indian films of 2021: Karnan and Sherni to The Disciple and The Great Indian Kitchen

IMDB List of Top 10 Indian Films

Vikram: 8.8/10

KGF Chapter 2: 8.5/10

The Kashmir Files 8.3/10

Hridayam: 8.1/10

RRR (Rise Roar Revolt): 8/10

A Thursday: 7.8/10

Jhund: 7.4/10

Samrat Prithviraj: 7.2/10

Runway 34: 7.2/10

Gangubai Kathawadi: 7/10

IMDB List of Top 10 Indian Web-series

Campus Diaries: (9/10)

Rocket Boys: 8.9/10

Panchayat: 8.9

Human: 8/10

Apaharan: 8.4/10

Escaype Live: 7.7/10

The Great Indian Murder: 7.3/10

Mai: 7.2/10:

The Fame Game: 7/10

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: 7/10

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote in a tweet, “Guess which is the MOST POPULAR movie?” Actor Yami Gautam, who was seen in A Thursday, also retweeted the post and wrote, “Gratitude towards my audience. Thank you for this love & respect.”

RRR or Rise Roar Revolt, which was pegged as a pan-India movie, chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr. Vikram is a spiritual successor of the 1986 film of the same name. It revolves around a Black Ops cop team's mission of unmasking a gang of masked murderers. Haasan plays the role of an agent working for RAW, Arun Kumar. He is at times brutal and ruthless with criminals. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie.

The Kashmir Files, on the life of Kashmiri pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma. SonyLIV's "Rocket Boys", which followed the life and efforts of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai between 1940 and 1960.

