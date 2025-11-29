Interview || Urmila Matondkar on whether Rangeela can be remade: ‘It's silly and childish to think…’

Actor Urmila Matondkar is all smiles as her much-loved classic Rangeela makes its way back to the big screen, nearly three decades after its release. For her, the film’s return is more than just nostalgia. It’s a reminder that a solid story never goes out of style. Urmila Matondkar rose to fame with her role in the iconic film, Rangeela.(Instagram)

Today, the Ram Gopal Varma directorial, which also stars Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, enjoys a cult status. The film was re-released on Friday. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urmila recalls how Rangeela was made on a minimal budget at a time when Bollywood was obsessed with extravagant song shoots in Switzerland.

On Rangeela memories

Rangeela revolves around Urmila's character Mili who dreams of becoming a star. However, things take a turn when Raj Kamal, an actor, and Munna , her childhood friend, both fall in love with her.

“Instead of memories, it's a big flash of happiness, excitement, thrill… Everything just comes to your mind the minute you say Rangeela,” an excited Urmila tells us as she walks down the memory lane.

The 51-year-old continues, “The film almost made the time stand still at the point when it was released. Very few movies get that place in people's hearts… It's unbelievable how people remember the name of my character. When I'm at the airport, they call me by my character’s name. It comes out from the relatability factor which the characters had in the movie.”

She says the film still takes viewers through an incredible emotional graph. From the moment the young girl first appears on screen, the story unfolds with layers of feeling. Urmila compares it to the navrasas in Indian literature, each representing a different emotion.

“That’s why it is etched in people's memory. I would have been as thrilled even if I was not a part of the movie,” Urmila says.

On the film’s impact on her career

For Urmila, Rangeela became the launchpad that catapulted her to stardom, and she hasn’t looked back since. She shares that she connects with its story on a personal level.

“It is a story of an underdog that people really relate to the girl next door, and a girl with big dreams, ready to work hard to get ahead in life. So does the film industry as so many people come to the city and in this line of work to make their dreams come true. It does represent that,” she says.

However, that was not the thought that she had in her mind when she was shooting the project. “At that time, I was only trying to do my job to the bestest of my capabilities because I was pitted against 2 actors who were not just huge stars of the time, but whose movies I've seen in my school and had totally crushed on them,” Urmila admits, adding, “I was actually acting against them with some phenomenal music by AR Rahman… I was only trying to do my best.”

On standing test of time

Urmila says the film’s success proves that a strong story will always connect with audiences, regardless of its budget or whether it’s shot in exotic foreign locations.

“It's not a movie made on a great budget. It was made on a minimalistic budget. At the time when the whole industry was very obsessed with songs being shot in Switzerland, not a single song was shot out of India. Nothing was even filmed out of Mumbai except for one song which was shot in Goa,” says the actor.

She adds, “it shows that the story works in the long run, and the rest of the things are actually like beautiful accessories which can make the film look more beautiful and bigger, but that is not what can ever save or make any film to begin with.”

On Rangeela remake

While fans may consider Rangeela untouchable, Urmila isn’t averse to the idea of a remake. In fact, she welcomes it, saying it’s “silly to obsess over any film or role”.

“Each to their own. If somebody feels like they should do it, they should do it. What can I say? Cinema never belonged to anybody. In fact, nothing belongs to nobody. The movie doesn't belong to you anymore. Over the years, I have realised that the film is as much for each and every person who has seen it as it is mine. The minute I did it and I put it on there on celluloid, I became a different person than the girl who they are seeing on screen,” Urmila confesses.

“So, it's really a little silly and childish to think in an obsessive manner about your roles or of any work that you have done before. If anybody wants to do it, why not? More the merrier, but it is up to people, to kind of judge how good or well it is done. It's absolutely welcome,” ends the actor on a candid note.