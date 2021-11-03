Is Badshah's Jugnu a copy of TXT's Run Away? Irate fans say 'these people are just shameless'

Rapper Badshah released his latest romantic track Jugnu with Nikhita Gandhi, last week. Now, many social media users are claiming that the singer allegedly plagiarized the song from the South Korean group, Tomorrow x Together aka TXT's song, Run Away.

Multiple parts of the two sound undeniably similar. The tempo and the main beat are also the same. Check out both the songs here.

One Twitter user said, “Badsh*t copied TXT’s song Run Away in his new Rap ‘Jugnu’. These people are just shameless. I hope Bighit notices this ASAP and he gets canceled." Sharing Jugnu's clip, another one said, “I am sorry that I am asking you to do this but can you listen to this b*tshah song (don't listen to official one) and tell me that it actually sounds like Run Away of TXT ? And if it can be a copyright issue or not?”

Another one said that the song somehow matched TXT's single, We Lost The Summer song, “Ab sun dekh badshah ka naya ganna hai jugnu naam ka uski beat bilkul txt k we lost the summer jaisi hai maine just abhi notice kara jab badshah ka add aya sunte sunte I was really shocked” (Now listen to Badshah's latest song, Jugnu, the beat is similar to TXT's We Lost The Summer. I just noticed this.) Another one slammed Badshah and wrote, “Why can't we call copyshah instead of badshah? This time it's with TXT :)”

Internet users are claiming that Badshah copied TXT's Runaway(Twitter)

In an interview with Koimoi, Badshah talked about what inspired him for Jugnu. He said, “You know what genuinely inspired me to make this song was just a need of giving something absolutely different from what is going on or what is being heard or what is being consumed by the audience at this moment. And I am talking internationally, because now with what you find in YouTube and with the Internet, the consumption of music has gone universal. So it’s becoming even more difficult to or like even more you have to be really different from what is going on in order for you to stand out as an artiste."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON