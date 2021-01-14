Kajal Aggarwal celebrates first Lohri after marriage, Rakul Preet on Mayday sets
A host of film stars took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of their Lohri celebrations. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Gul Panag, among others, posted on Instagram.
Kajal took to her Instagram Stories to share a fun picture of Lohri celebrations with her friends. The original was by one of her friends, who had written: "Happy Lohri The Punjabi Way." The picture showed Kajal and two other women doing a Bhangra step, wearing salwar kameez paired with heels.
Rakul Preet, who is currently busy with the shoot of her film May Day, shared a video from the sets where a Lohri fire had been lit. It showed crew members and her circling the fire. At the end of it, a chirpy Rakul wished all "Happy Lohri" facing the camera.
She also wrote with the video, "So amazing for #mayday team to organise Lohri Celebration." She also posted a festive picture of herself to wish her fans down south on the the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Actor Gul Panag, who has been actively canvassing for farmers from Punjab on their fight against farm bills, also shared a picture of fire, burning in a huge vessel and wrote: "Happy Sankranthi, Bihu, Lohri, Pongal to you and your loved ones #makarsankranti #bihu #pongal #happylohri." Her post mentioned Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab as the location with the said post.
Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her family including in-laws celebrating Lohri. Sharing it, she wrote: "Lohri di lakh lakh vadhiyaan saareyaan nu. May the Lohri fire burn away all the negativity; and bring you joy, happiness, prosperity, and love. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Lohri from our family @rajkundra9." The video also showed her hsuband Raj Kundra, carrying their little daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra in his arms.
