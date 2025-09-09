Manisha Koirala condemns Nepal Protests crackdown with a social media post: 'A black day for Nepal'

Actor Manisha Koirala has spoken out against the violent crackdown on protesters in Nepal, calling it a 'black day' for the country. Her comments come in the wake of deadly unrest led by Gen Z demonstrators who took to the streets to protest corruption and a controversial government ban on social media platforms. Nepal witnessed deadly protests against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s social media ban, leading to at least 20 deaths. Actor Manisha Koira condemned the crackdown calling it a black day for the country.

Koirala, who hails from Nepal, shared an image of a blood-soaked shoe on her social media along with a message in Nepali. The translated post read: "Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice."

At least 20 people were killed and over 250 injured after Nepalese security forces opened fire on demonstrators near the Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday. The protests, which began as digital dissent, were sparked by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s decision to ban 26 social media platforms, a move widely seen as an attempt to stifle dissent amid rising allegations of corruption.

The situation escalated after thousands of young protesters, largely from Gen Z, stormed the Parliament complex. In response, law enforcement used batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets, resulting in violent clashes. As tensions spread across the country, the army was deployed in several cities to restore order.

Curfews were imposed in Kathmandu and other major urban centres, including Birgunj, Bhairahawa, Butwal, Pokhara, Itahari, and Damak. Facing intense political pressure and public outrage, home minister Ramesh Lekhak tendered his resignation, taking moral responsibility for the violence.

Manisha Koirala, best known for her iconic roles in films like Dil Se, Bombay, and 1942: A Love Story, recently made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her performance as Mallikajaan, the matriarch of a courtesan house, earned critical acclaim.