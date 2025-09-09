Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Manisha Koirala condemns Nepal Protests crackdown with a social media post: 'A black day for Nepal'

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 03:22 pm IST

Violence erupted in Kathmandu, Nepal, after security forces opened fire on protesters, resulting in 20 deaths and over 250 injuries. 

Actor Manisha Koirala has spoken out against the violent crackdown on protesters in Nepal, calling it a 'black day' for the country. Her comments come in the wake of deadly unrest led by Gen Z demonstrators who took to the streets to protest corruption and a controversial government ban on social media platforms.

Nepal witnessed deadly protests against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s social media ban, leading to at least 20 deaths. Actor Manisha Koira condemned the crackdown calling it a black day for the country.
Nepal witnessed deadly protests against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s social media ban, leading to at least 20 deaths. Actor Manisha Koira condemned the crackdown calling it a black day for the country.

Manisha shared her thoughts on social media

Koirala, who hails from Nepal, shared an image of a blood-soaked shoe on her social media along with a message in Nepali. The translated post read: "Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice."

About Nepal protests

At least 20 people were killed and over 250 injured after Nepalese security forces opened fire on demonstrators near the Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday. The protests, which began as digital dissent, were sparked by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s decision to ban 26 social media platforms, a move widely seen as an attempt to stifle dissent amid rising allegations of corruption.

The situation escalated after thousands of young protesters, largely from Gen Z, stormed the Parliament complex. In response, law enforcement used batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets, resulting in violent clashes. As tensions spread across the country, the army was deployed in several cities to restore order.

Curfews were imposed in Kathmandu and other major urban centres, including Birgunj, Bhairahawa, Butwal, Pokhara, Itahari, and Damak. Facing intense political pressure and public outrage, home minister Ramesh Lekhak tendered his resignation, taking moral responsibility for the violence.

Manisha's latest work

Manisha Koirala, best known for her iconic roles in films like Dil Se, Bombay, and 1942: A Love Story, recently made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her performance as Mallikajaan, the matriarch of a courtesan house, earned critical acclaim.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manisha Koirala condemns Nepal Protests crackdown with a social media post: 'A black day for Nepal'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On