Manoj Bajpayee to work with Satya director Ram Gopal Verma again: ‘We are trying to figure out dates’

It's been decades since Manoj Bajpayee and director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) collaborated on the iconic 1998 film Satya, where Manoj's portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre left an indelible mark on the minds of film lovers. Now, the actor has shared that he is reuniting with RGV for a new project, sparking excitement among fans. Also read: My kind of an actor can't stay away from the people: Manoj Bajpayee Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Despatch, which will stream on ZEE5.

Manoj shares a film update

During a recent session of Idea Exchange, Manoj shared an update about the new film. Previously, he worked with Ram Gopal Varma in multiple films such as Kaun (1999), Shool (1999), and Road (2002).

Opening up about the reunion for the first time, Manoj said, “The good news is that he is going to make his next with me. We are trying to find some time and figure out dates. He is not off the radar. He was just taking a long break. He was chilling out. We all envied him, in the manner he chilled out.”

During the conversation, Manoj also reflected on his Satya character Bhiku Mhatre, and whether it overshadows his other roles. He said, “It would have, had I not taken a different path by exploring various roles and genres. With that kind of a success or recognition, it wouldn’t have been easy for any actor to come out. For three years, I was only known as Bhiku Mhatre. It was only after Shool, Kaun, and Zubeidaa, that people started separating the actor from the character. That happened because of my constant search for different kind of films and completely opposite roles that I have done. To my luck, all of those roles became quite memorable.”

On the work front

When it comes to the film world, Manoj will be seen next in Despatch, which will stream on ZEE5. The Hindi film features Manoj as an investigative journalist working round the clock to uncover a big financial scam. It had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India recently. The film, inspired by real events, will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 13.