Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth in track suit, dupatta; her post with Nick has Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan connect

Actor Priyanka Chopra has given a glimpse of how she celebrated her Karwa Chauth 2024. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a bunch of pictures as she and her husband-singer Nick Jonas celebrated the festival in London. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif to Parineeti Chopra: How Bollywood wives celebrated Karwa Chauth) Priyanka Chopra celebrated her Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas in UK.

Priyanka celebrates Karwa Chauth in London

The first picture showed, Priyanka sipping water as Nick Jonas held a glass. While Priyanka held the pooja thaali, Nick held his while as they had a video call with her mother Madhu Chopra. The next picture showed Priyanka sitting on a couch while smiling and reading a note. It had Nick's name written on it.

How Priyanka's Karwa Chauth has Aishwarya, Salman connect

Priyanka, in the last photo, showed off her mehendi design. It had Nick's birthday and the number '3' written on it. A heart design was also seen made on her palm. The selfie clicked by Priyanka also featured Nick. Priyanka also added the song Chand Chupa Badal Mein from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam as the background music. The original song featured Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan.

Priyanka's Karwa Chauth in track suit, dupatta

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a maroon track suit and a red dupatta. She also wore traditional earrings, bangles and sindoor. Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth (red heart, smiling face with hearts and folded hands emojis) and yes I’m filmy." She geo-tagged the location as London, United Kingdom.

About Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka's projects

The actor is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

About Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband. The moon plays an important role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the moon.