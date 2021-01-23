IND USA
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new film, The White Tiger for the last couple of days.
Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for The White Tiger praise and the wine: 'Best husband ever'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated the release of her film, The White Tiger. She took to Instagram to thank him. See her response here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:38 AM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new Netflix film, The White Tiger, online for the last couple of days. The film has been winning praise but the actor is clearly elated about her husband Nick Jonas' support and applause.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a wine bottle presented to her by Nick, amid the celebrations they had at the film's release. She wrote: "Best husband ever! I love you @nickjonas and the wine! I mean." The picture shows her holding a bottle of wine amid balloons in blue, black, white and transparent ones with one of the them having the words 'The White Tiger' printed on it.

The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adigas best-selling book of the same name.
The White Tiger opened on January 22 to much applause. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times, said: "Based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger is a cynical movie -- an angry antithesis to the crowd-pleasing Slumdog Millionaire. That it has been directed by a foreigner, Ramin Bahrani, is somewhat fitting. Although the situation is changing, with Serious Men and Sir, two other films about servitude that released in the same year, mainstream Indian filmmakers generally lack the cultural perspective to tackle relevant themes such as casteism and the oppression of minorities in their own backyard."

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao in prominent roles, the film tells the story of a driver of a rich Indian couple who uses his wit and cunning abilities to escape poverty and become an entrepreneur.

Just before the release of the film, it was drawn into a court case. However, hours before its release, the Delhi high court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie. Dismissing an application by John N Hart Jr, an American film and theatre producer who had bought the copyright from Adiga for the movie adaptation in March 2009, the court held that Hart Jr and others were “no stranger” to the production and release of the movie and that they have approached the court at the “nth” hour despite knowing about the making of the movie since the last one and half years.

the white tiger priyanka chopra

The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in a still from The White Tiger.
Rajkummar says Priyanka never made them feel like she is 'biggest star' on set

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao has spoken about his experience working with Priyanka Chopra on upcoming film, The White Tiger.
Alia Bhatt had been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR towards the end of 2020.
Alia Bhatt sets the mood for the weekend: 'Can't get out of bed kinda day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Alia Bhatt shared a new selfie of herself while still lazing in the bed. She had been in news recently for her reported hospitalization.
Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new film, The White Tiger for the last couple of days.
Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for The White Tiger praise and the wine

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated the release of her film, The White Tiger. She took to Instagram to thank him. See her response here.
Rajeev Khandelwal spent lockdown at home in Goa with his wife.
Rajeev Khandelwal on Remo disowning his film: 'Didn't ask for explanation'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about the time when Remo D'Souza publicly denied having any involvement with a film they made.
Disha Patani shared a dance video on Instagram.
Disha Patani dances up a storm to Saweetie's Tap In. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Disha Patani shared a video of herself performing a choreographed dance routine to Saweetie's Tap In. Watch it here.
Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in the Maldives with Ibrahim and their mother, Amrita Singh.
Sara drops appreciation post for 'bhaiya mere' Ibrahim, goes on bike ride

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a special appreciation post for her brother, Ibrahim. Check it out here.
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary will see seen in horror film, The Wife.
Gurmeet Choudhary's 2021 plans: My goal is to do five films this year

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says he wants to be more visible and needs to work back-to-back for his fans. He further adds that with OTT platforms, there's a lot of scope.
Renuka Shahane is working on a book, which is a tongue-in-cheek look at the life in the 80s and is writing two screenplays too. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Renuka Shahane: I want my women to talk about things not related to men or romance!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:01 PM IST
She feels OTT platforms push the envelope contentwise, without thinking about the economic viability
Be it Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, there are a number of fresh pairing on screen that film lovers are looking forward to.
Fresh on-screen pairings in Bollywood to look out for in 2021

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:48 PM IST
From Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar to Mrunal Thakur-Shahid Kapoor, check out the fresh on-screen couples that would be seen on the big screen this year.
Swara Bhasker has strong political opinions.
Swara says she doesn't believe in 'bullying' others into having a political view

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Swara Bhasker said that though she has strong political views, she believes in 'live and let live' and would not force someone else to have an opinion on things.
Ali Fazal called Madam Chief Minister one of Richa Chadha's best performances till date,
Ali Fazal says Richa Chadha has 'outdone' herself in Madam Chief Minister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Ali Fazal praised Richa Chadha's performance in Madam Chief Minister, calling it one of her best till date. See her reply.
Mahesh Bhatt made a return to direction with Sadak 2.
Mahesh Bhatt won't be involved in Vishesh Films' future, brother Mukesh says

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  Vishesh Films will henceforth be run by Mukesh Bhatt's children. His brother, Mahesh Bhatt, has surrendered his position as Creative Consultant.
The late Irrfan Khan's wife and son at a special screening, conducted in his honour at IFFI Goa.
Irrfan's wife gives stirring speech at IFFI: 'First time I've come out of home'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  Irrfan Khan's son and wife, Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, attended a special screening in his honour at IFFI Goa. Sutapa delivered a stirring speech, Babil shared pictures.
Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister.
Richa Chadha says anger over Madam Chief Minister is misdirected

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Richa Chadha said that the anger over Madam Chief Minister, while understandable, is misdirected. The film is at the centre of a controversy for its representation of the Dalit community.
Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Priyanka talks about VP Kamala Harris on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra had the perfect answer when Stephen Colbert asked her to share her thoughts on Kamala Harris becoming the first female vice president of the United States.
Salman Khan with niece Ayat.
Salman Khan dances with niece Ayat on Antim set, watch adorable video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Arpita Khan shared an adorable video of her daughter, Ayat, dancing with Salman Khan. Watch it here.
