Raaj Shaandilyaa breaks silence on legal tussle with Ektaa Kapoor over Bhagam Bhag 2 delay: ‘An attempt to intimidate’

Raaj Shaandilyaa was set to begin Bhagam Bhag 2 with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Producer Ektaa Kapoor was attached to the project, and the shoot was set to start soon. Raaj had signed a three-film contract with Ektaa in 2019, but the director later opted out, prompting Ektaa to issue a legal notice. Raaj has now shared his statement in a report on Variety India, stating that there has been an attempt to intimidate him and that he felt mistrusted. Raaj Shaandilyaa has released a statement after receiving the legal notice from Ektaa Kapoor.

‘Exaggerated and baseless criminal allegations’ The report shared Raaj's statement on the matter. It began, "I, Raaj Shaandilyaa, had, in accordance with my contractual rights, issued a notice terminating my arrangement with Balaji Telefilms. It has now been over two weeks since the termination notice was issued. If Balaji Telefilms believed it had any sustainable legal basis to challenge the termination, it was open to them to approach the appropriate civil court. No such proceedings have been initiated. Instead, what has now surfaced are attempts to level exaggerated and baseless criminal allegations. These accusations are wholly unfounded and appear to be nothing more than an attempt to intimidate and browbeat after having realised that there is no viable case to challenge the termination."

‘Bhagam Bhag 2 is very much on track’ The statement further continued, "I remain fully confident of my legal position and will address any such allegations through the appropriate legal process. It may also be clarified that the film Bhagam Bhag 2 is very much on track and the project will proceed as scheduled. Members of the film and creative industry may take note of the manner in which such pressure tactics are being employed and draw their own conclusions when deciding future professional associations."

Meanwhile, the report stated that Raaj felt uneasy with the nature of communication with the production house. The director had already finished the script of his third film Sonam Bewafa Hai but recent communication from the production house led him to feel that the inquiries were intrusive and mistrustful.

Last month, Paresh Rawal had confirmed Govinda's exit and said that Manoj Bajpayee has joined Bhagam Bhag 2 as one of the leads.

Released in 2006, Bhagam Bhag is a popular Bollywood comedy directed by Priyadarshan, known for his slapstick humour. Starring Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal, the film follows the chaotic journey of a theatre troupe that gets unintentionally caught up in a series of crimes while travelling abroad.