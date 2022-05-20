Seema Khan changes name on Instagram after separating with Sohail Khan, shares post on things 'working out in the end'

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and fashion designer Seema Khan has changed her name on social media. Dropping 'Khan' from her name, she went back to her maiden name--Seema Kiran Sajdeh. This comes days after she was spotted at Mumbai's family court with her husband, actor, producer Sohail Khan. The two were reportedly there filing a divorce petition. (Also read: Sohail Khan, Seema Khan get divorced after 24 years of marriage, seen at court)

Currently, Seema's Instagram bio reads, "Living life in the moment completely filter free!" On Friday, she also shared a post about trust on Instagram Stories. It read, “Everything will work out in the end. You don't need to know how. You just have to trust that it will.”

Sohail and Seema met on the sets of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. Later, the couple eloped and got married. They are separating after almost 24 years of marriage. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

While the reason behind their separation has not been revealed yet, reportedly, Seema and Sohail were friendly with each other during their last court appearance. The two were spotted exiting the premises separately.

Seema appeared on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. On the first season, it was revealed that Seema and Sohail live in different houses. Talking about their marriage, Seema said, "Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day." She also admitted that one can meander and part ways while still remaining as a happy, family unit.

"It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy," she said on the show.

