Seema Sajdeh reacts to trolls saying she is ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after split with Sohail Khan

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh recently reacted to social media users criticizing her over her divorce. She reacted to one of them, who said she was ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after parting ways with Sohail Khan. Seema recently changed her name as well. Also read: Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce from Sohail Khan

Seema and Sohail Khan filed for divorce earlier this year and ended their 24-year-marriage. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. In the first episode of the Netflix series, Seema was seen removing the nameplate on her house's main door that read 'Khan.’ She replaced it with one that read 'Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan'.

In a recent interview, Seema along with Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey candidly responded to some mean comments on the internet. When one such social media user asked the designer why she is a part of the series while she is no longer a Bollywood wife. Responding to it, Seema told Indian Express, “I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?”

Talking about the divorce, Seema previously told Bollywood Bubble, “The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person."

Seema also added that while she is looking at life from a positive angle, she no more holds any negativity that she might have earlier. “I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings,” she added about how she dealt with divorce.

