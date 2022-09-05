Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Seema Sajdeh reacts to trolls saying she is ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after split with Sohail Khan

Seema Sajdeh reacts to trolls saying she is ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after split with Sohail Khan

bollywood
Published on Sep 05, 2022 08:04 PM IST

Seema Sajdeh questioned those calling her ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after divorce from Sohail Khan. The user further questioned her presence on Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Sohail Khan and Seema have two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.
Sohail Khan and Seema have two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and fashion designer Seema Sajdeh recently reacted to social media users criticizing her over her divorce. She reacted to one of them, who said she was ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after parting ways with Sohail Khan. Seema recently changed her name as well. Also read: Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce from Sohail Khan

Seema and Sohail Khan filed for divorce earlier this year and ended their 24-year-marriage. They are parents to two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. In the first episode of the Netflix series, Seema was seen removing the nameplate on her house's main door that read 'Khan.’ She replaced it with one that read 'Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan'.

In a recent interview, Seema along with Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey candidly responded to some mean comments on the internet. When one such social media user asked the designer why she is a part of the series while she is no longer a Bollywood wife. Responding to it, Seema told Indian Express, “I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?”

Talking about the divorce, Seema previously told Bollywood Bubble, “The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person."

Seema also added that while she is looking at life from a positive angle, she no more holds any negativity that she might have earlier. “I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings,” she added about how she dealt with divorce.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
seema khan sohail khan
seema khan sohail khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out