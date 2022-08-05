Swara Bhasker responds to Twitter user who said theatre would be a 'quiet place to sleep' during her film

Actor Swara Bhasker has schooled a Twitter user after he trolled her over her upcoming film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Taking to the social media platform, Swara shared a tweet about the film. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker calls FIR on Ranveer Singh over nude photoshoot ‘foolishness’)

A Twitter user who goes by the name Amit Kumar, replied to her tweet and wrote, "Waiting eagerly for the movie to hit the theatres." Responding to him, Swara commented, "Thank you (sparkles and hug emojis)."

A few moments later, the person replied to Swara, "You're welcome, actually construction work going on in my apartment so not able to find a quiet place to sleep, what could be quieter than theatre during your movie!"

The actor said, "Haha! Glad to have given you a chance to land your much practised and rehearsed joke. Now go show off to your boyz that I replied." The person responded, “Haha you are no celebrity to be bragged about, also I don’t like dancing in front of other people.”

Swara schooled a Twitter user.

Swara shared a post about her next film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

Swara on Thursday shared a post on Twitter announcing her next film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film is slated to release on September 16 this year. Directed by Kamal Pandey, the film also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania.

Swara shared the release date announcement on Twitter. "4… 3… 2… 1… countdown starts for the #GirlsTripOfTheYear... #JahaanChaarYaar, in cinemas on 16th September... CANNOT KEEP CALM!" she wrote.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of the four lead actors, Swara captioned the post, "#JahaanChaarYaar genuinely one of the sweetest, warmest films I’ve done. @kamalpandey_7 @bachchan.vinod sirs. All my bests to you both. The labour of our friendship and belief and faith is here. I’m convinced that the love we made it with will carry it through! That Mauj (fun) in this photo is actually how much masti we did on shoot.. @shikhatalsania @mehervij786 @poojachopraofficial."

Jahaan Chaar Yaar narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and find themselves in an extraordinary adventure, as per news agency PTI. The movie is produced by Vinod Bachchan.

Swara is also part of the short film, titled Sheer Qorma. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film is a love story. It has been screened at several film festivals across the globe.

