Taapsee Pannu announces her Production House, calls it Outsiders Films

Taapsee Pannu has been basking in glory with her back-to-back hits, latest one being Haseen Dillruba. After working for more than a decade in the film industry, the actor adds another milestone in her career, as she launches her production house, Outsiders Films.

For this new venture, Pannu has joined forces with Pranjal Khandhdiya, a content creator and producer for over 20 years. He has been involved in the production of renowned films such as Super 30, 83, Soorma, Piku, Mubarakan, Azhar and is also producing Rashmi Rocket, starring Pannu.

Elated with the launch of the production house, Pannu shares, “I’m thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who’re looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera.”

Pannu, who also owns a wedding planning company and a badminton team called 7 Aces Pune, says having her business ventures, management comes naturally to her.

“Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career,” she says.

Talking about naming the company, the actor says, “Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds. That’s why the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content.”

On this new beginning, Pranjal Khandhdiya says, “Forging a solid partnership needs two people to have a lot of similarities and at the same time, different opinions. This is where our partnership becomes so interesting. Taapsee and I both have similar goals, but with varied opinions and approach. Outsiders Films gives us the opportunity to seek our creative goals while complimenting each other at work.”

The newly launched company will be doing ground productions for all the projects they’re involved in rather than just having mere profit-sharing arrangements. Their first project will be a thriller, with Pannu headlining it.

Currently, she has a chock-a-bloc schedule with next Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, DooBaaraa, a south film, Shabaash Mithu among others.