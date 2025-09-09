Tanishaa Mukerji opens up about heartbreak: 'Breakup with Uday Chopra hurt more than Armaan Kohli'

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, who has lived much of her personal life under public scrutiny, from her film career to her stint on Bigg Boss 7, recently opened up about her past relationships, emotional struggles, and the steady presence of her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, during difficult times in a new interview. Uday Chopra starred alongside Tanishaa Mukerji in Neal ‘n’ Nikki.

Tanishaa opens up about her heartbreaks

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tanishaa candidly reflected on her most painful breakup, not with her much-publicised ex, Armaan Kohli, but with Uday Chopra.

Talking about her split from Armaan Kohli, she said, “Voh itna heartbreak nahi tha (It wasn’t that big a heartbreak). I was more heartbroken when my relationship with Uday ended. We were friends, we were very close, and we had known each other for a long time.”

Despite the public drama often associated with her personal life, Tanishaa maintained that she has always strived to stay optimistic.

“I’m the kind of person who always looks at the bright side of things… Whatever happens, happens for the good. I enjoy the feeling of falling in love and I cherish the experiences it brings," Tanishaa said.

When asked how she copes with emotional and professional setbacks, Tanishaa credited her mother Tanuja as her constant source of strength. She also explained that she rarely turns to friends for professional advice, noting that few truly understand the complexities of the film industry.

About Tanishaa's career

Tanishaa made her film debut in 2003 with Sssshhh…, and went on to star in Sarkar, Neal ’n’ Nikki, and the Tamil hit Unnale Unnale, which earned her a Vijay Award nomination. She gained massive public attention in 2013 as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 7, where her relationship with Armaan Kohli became a hot topic. She later appeared as a judge on the comedy show Gangs of Haseepur.