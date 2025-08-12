Constable Kanakam: Varsha Bollama's new Telugu series is all about black magic

Constable Kanakam is ETV Win's new Telugu series that made headlines ever since its trailer was launched by megastar Chiranjeevi. As the trailer was cut in a very gripping manner and even impressed Chiranjeevi, there is a lot of hype around this village crime thriller. Varsha Bollama plays the female lead, portraying Constable Kanakam, who is pushed into a deadly investigation where girls go missing in a specific forest region. The series will be available for streaming on ETV Win from August 14, 2025, and can also be streamed via OTTplay Premium Varsha Bollama in and as Constable Kanakam

Looking at the trailer, though the story might sound routine, we have exclusively learnt that Constable Kanakam deals with the concept of black magic and how innocent women in villages are targeted through it. Prasanth Kumar Dimmala has directed this six-episode series, which also features seasoned actor Rajeev Kanakala in a key role.

A few weeks ago, Constable Kanakam was also in the news when its makers filed a case against the makers of Zee5's Viraatapalem PC Meena Reporting, claiming that the story was copied from Constable Kanakam. Viraatapalem, though, is streaming on Zee5 and OTTplay Premium, and nothing much has come out of the controversy.

Makers alter Constable Kanakam's script owing to Viraatapalem controversy

The latest update is that the makers of Constable Kanakam made adequate changes to the script, making it even more interesting. This is the first time Varsha Bollama is headlining a Telugu show, and as her last film, Thammudu, now streaming on OTTplay Premium, ended as a huge flop, she has pinned a lot of hopes on this series.

The makers held a special screening of the show in Hyderabad, and there has already been a positive response from all those who watched it. Meanwhile, while waiting for Constable Kanakam, if you love suspense thrillers, check out Telugu web series like Paruvu, Vikkatakavi, Bahishkarana, and Newsense, all of which are a must-watch on OTTplay Premium.