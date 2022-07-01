Amber Heard still being investigated for perjury in Australia, days after defamation trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's legal troubles seem far from over. After her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber is reportedly being investigated for allegations of committing perjury in Australia in 2015. Days after verdict in the high-profile Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp defamation trial was declared, where the jury sided with Johnny, a new report said she was part of an ‘ongoing’ investigation. Read more: Johnny Depp's rep reacts to reports of his return to Pirates of the Caribbean

As per a report, Amber was being investigated for smuggling her dogs, Pistol and Boo, into Australia, while she joined Johnny Depp, who was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5. The two were married, at the time. Australia has a strict 10-day quarantine policy, but Amber brought her dogs into the country without declaring them, the report added. Amber was charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals in July 2015. However, the case was closed, when she pled guilty to falsifying travel documents in a Gold Coast court in April 2016.

Now, Entertainment Tonight reported that in a statement, a spokesperson at the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment confirmed that Amber’s perjury case was "ongoing."

"The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (department) is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia,” the spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight.

Following the recent Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp defamation trial, a judge passed a written order for Amber to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million for damaging his reputation with an op-ed written four years ago. Earlier on June 1, the jury’s verdict was announced. Johnny had sued Amber over her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she called herself ‘a public figure representing domestic abuse’.

While there were reports that Amber is all set to write a 'tell all' book after she was left 'broke' following the defamation trial, according to reports, Johnny will be making his return to films soon. He will star as French king Louis XV in his next film, which will be directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn. While the plot of the upcoming movie has been kept under wraps, it will reportedly be filmed in Paris, and at the Palace of Versailles. The actor was recently photographed in a new clean-shaven look in Paris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON