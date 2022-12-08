Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis bond over ‘almost killing their kids’: 'My baby is in the car!'

Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis sat down to talk about their respective performances in Causeway and The Woman King, and bonded over how motherhood has changed the way they look at their work. Viola Davis also opened up about a stressful incident when she was scared about her child, when Jennifer recounted the anxieties she has been experiencing as a new mother. (Also read: Kate Winslet recalls how her agent got demeaning calls when she was a young actor: ‘How’s her weight?’)

The two Academy Award-winning actors sat down for the Actors on Actors interview with Variety when Jennifer spoke about the time she went back on set to shoot a major chunk of Causeway after marriage. Recounting her anxieties with becoming a mother, the Don't Look Up actor said, "Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty. I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? ..Is this developing your brain enough?’ The actor became a mother to son Cy, whom she welcomed in February with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney.

Viola joined in the conversation adding how she had once locked her child in the car when it was "sweltering hot" outside. "You would think I was in a Greek tragedy," said the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actor. “My baby! Jesus!” And then I saw these two men. I grabbed their necks and said, “My baby is in the car! My baby!” And then what do I have in my hand? My phone. So the two men whose necks I’ve grabbed, they said, “Ma’am, you just have to call 911.” And I said, “Oh, OK.” So I called 911, and I proceeded to scream at the operator." she concluded. Jennifer then recalled saying how she had forgotten to buckle the seat belt on her son and drove around with him "teetering around, just flying." "OK, great!" she concluded, saying, "Good to know that we all almost killed our kids."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON