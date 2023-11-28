Michael Douglas praises PM Narendra Modi at IFFI, says 'India is in good hands'

American actor and film producer Michael Douglas applauded the efforts of PM Nadrendra Modi in the field of film production and finance at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. Also read: Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to be given Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas. (HT file photo)(HT_PRINT)

Michael Douglas praises PM Narendra Modi

While talking about the relevance of the festival and PM Modi's leadership skills, he said, "I also think this is more and more the sort of spirit, and the beauty of this festival are you had 78 foreign countries represented and it's only a reflection of the strength of your Indian filming, which is renowned and known around the world. I think you're in very good hands I think it's beginning to."

International Film Festival of India

He also praised Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur for his efforts.

Talking to the media, he said, "As I mentioned I do think that under minister Anurag Thakur as well as Prime minister Modi the last few years we've seen more money put into the production and financing of films, it's been a very successful time."

He also said that the movies unite people irrespective of race, religion and gender.

"I mean with all the different languages we speak movies share the same language, audiences from wherever you are in the world can understand what's going on, movies bring us closer together and I think that's a very important aspect of it," he shared on the role of movies in bringing different cultures together.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place