Bappi Lahiri will be missed: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others mourn Disco Dancer composer; PM Modi tweets condolences

Celebrated singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday. He was 69. Tributes for the legendary musician poured in on social media from the likes of Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn and Nimrat Kaur, and filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Sujoy Ghosh, among others.

A tweet of condolence also arrived from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote: “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Akshay Kumar wrote: “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

Raveena Tandon mourned Bappi Lahiri in a tweet: “Grew up listening to your music, Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face. Your music shall play on forever.”

Ajay Devgn tweeted: “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer. Dada, you will be missed.”

Nimrat Kaur wrote: “The gates of heaven got shinier today… thank you for an era of such groovy joy Bappi Da.”

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: “Shocked to hear of the sad demise of Veteran Music director Bappida, was fortunate to have him sing a track in my film #InduSarkar, an unsurmountable loss to his fans and the music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family members."

Sujoy Ghosh wrote: “Long live Bappi lahiri. Legends don't die."

Fondly known as Bappi da, he was as much known for his hit numbers as he was for his fascination for gold. Bappi Lahiri composed songs for movies such as Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi and Shola Aur Shabnam, among others. The singer-composer's first big Bollywood hit score was for Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain's film Zakhmee.

On Wednesday morning, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital where Bappi Lahiri was admitted, said in a statement: “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

