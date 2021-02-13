Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson: 'I know I failed'
Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.
Timberlake spoke out on his Instagram account after criticism this week on social and mainstream media of interviews he gave some 20 years ago about his sex life with Spears when both were at the height of their careers.
The backlash followed the broadcast of a TV documentary about the rise and fall of Spears, including how she was shamed in the media when their relationship ended in 2002.
Timberlake also has been dogged for years by accusations that he failed to take sufficient responsibility for the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl half time show when he mistakenly exposed Janet Jackson's breast on stage.
"I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed, " Timberlake, 40, wrote on Instagram.
The Sexy Back" pop star, now married to actress Jessica Biel, said he was sorry for speaking out of turn, or not speaking up, for what was right in the past.
"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he said.
Timberlake and Spears dated for about three years before splitting up abruptly in 2002. Spears was questioned in the media about her virginity while Timberlake said he had slept with her and then wrote a song Cry Me a River in which he implied that she had cheated in the relationship.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, calls him rude
In Friday's apology, Timberlake said the entertainment industry sets white men up for success.
"Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognise it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life," he said. Spears' business and personal affairs have been controlled by court-appointed conservators since 2008.
Representatives for Jackson and Spears did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreya Ghoshal: Live music scene is demolished amid the pandemic, it has to rise from the ashes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taylor Swift's releases re-recorded version of Love Story with special video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar does the ‘booty shake’ with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch video
- Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a fun dance video with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The two were seen grooving to her brother Tony Kakkar's song Booty Shake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jubin on online concert for Uttarakhand victims: Music is all I’ve to offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary booked for misappropriation of funds, cheating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar shares handwritten fan letter she received on flight
- Neha Kakkar was in for a surprise when she got a handwritten note from her fans on a flight that she was in. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badshah: My non-film music has always spoken much more for me than film music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It is easier to get a break than to sustain your career in the Bollywood music industry: Priya Saraiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagjit Singh birthday: 5 lesser-known facts about the ghazal singer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unchained melody: AR Rahman discusses his new platform, maajja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harshdeep Kaur to welcome 1st child in March, Neeti Mohan says 'masi can't wait'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Music has become less dependent on films for its popularity: Shaan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guru discusses wedding rumour, says woman he was interested in congratulated him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ilayaraja sets up own music studio, begins work on Vetrimaaran’s film, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jay Sean support farmers' protest: 'It's one of the largest protests in history'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox