Interview | Rituparna Sengupta on working with Sharmila Tagore in Puratawn: ‘She loves delving into things that are new’

Sharmila Tagore has starred in some of the most acclaimed Bengali films in her decades-long career. Her collaboration with master filmmaker Satyajit Ray has produced films such as Devi, Nayak, Apur Sansar and Aranyer Din Ratri. The veteran actor is marking her return to Bengali films with Suman Ghosh's Puratawn (The Ancient). In the film, Sharmila essays the character of Rituparna Sengupta's mother, who insists on holding on to her memories, spaces and values as she turns 80. (Also read: Rituparna Sengupta: ‘Puratawn deals with the relationships we take for granted’ | Interview) Rituparna Sengupta and Sharmila Tagore in a still from Puratawn.

On working with Sharmila Tagore

When we met Rituparna for an exclusive interaction ahead of the release of Puratawn, the actor gushed about the experience of working with her. She said, “Sharmila Tagore is one of a kind. She is an icon, and we look up to her. She has got this infectious energy. I don't know people say that I am the most energetic person but I think it would be her energy that I want (smiles). She is undoubtedly the most accomplished person I have seen in my life. She is so gifted; her beauty and her elegance is unmatched."

Watch the trailer here:

There's a beautiful paradox in the casting of Sharmila Tagore in the film. Rituparna further explains how. "She has such a vast knowledge about a variety of things and keeps herself informed also. She loves that part of delving into things that are new, things she has not known so far. She is a woman of today, not Puratawn in that sense (smiles). It is this quality, in the way she holds the values of Puratawn,” she adds.

On what Puratawn stands for

The film talks about memories and the importance of valuing one's past and learning from it. Rituparna says, “Everyone loves to see their old school books, that diary which was kept by their grandmother, then the handwriting, school days. It is so nostalgic, so pure. I still have my father's specs and now my mother's wallet… these are priceless. There is still that attachment, and that space is very important to me. I teach my children that you should not forget the values that has been inculcated in you. That you live in the present but do not forget the past."

"In Puratawn, what we want to show is that this connection lingers. It is a beautiful journey of relationships. It is a tribute to motherhood and something that is very close to my heart,” the actor concludes with a smile.

Puratawn, produced by Bhavna Aaj O Kal and presented by Rituparna Sengupta, releases in theatres on April 11.