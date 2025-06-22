Loved Diana Penty in Detective Sherdil? Stream her best films on OTT

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil is finally out on ZEE5 (can be streamed via OTTplay Premium). Like he mentions in the film, if he is Akbar, then Diana Penty is his Anarkali. She is powerful, even with her limitations in the movie. Over the years, the actress has worked in such roles. Diana Penty in stills from Cocktail and Happy Bhaag Jayegi

From Cocktail to Happy Bhag Jayegi, stream the best of Diana Penty in one place - only on OTTplay Premium

Diana Penty's best films over the years and where to stream them

Cocktail - Zee5

Diana Penty made her powerful debut with Cocktail. The movie is remembered for Deepika Padukone's performance, but Penty left just as much a mark on the viewers. Being the perfect desi girl (even if the popular song said ‘Main Hoon Hi Nahi Iss Duniya Ki’), every Indian man could understand why Saif Ali Khan’s character Gautam Kapoor left Veronica (Deepika) for Meera (Diana Penty).

Happy Bhag Jayegi - Zee5

Diana Penty then found a film that was riding on her own shoulder. Despite the story being fairly good (one of Happy finding her man among potential suitors), Happy Bhag Jayegi left only a slight impression on viewers. The Mudassar Aziz directorial came as a surprise hit.

Diana Penty was cast as the female lead in John Abraham's movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. She played an important role of Officer Captain Ambalika Bandyopadhyay in the movie. Her character is among the team that was responsible for testing nuclear weapons while ensuring that the US intelligence agencies do not learn about the plan.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi - Zee5

The sequel to the 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, Diana Penty returns as Happy, but this time around, there is a new Happy on the block. Sonakshi Sinha also steps in as Harpreet. This time, the movie received mixed reviews and did not meet the budget either.

Salute - SonyLIV

Diana Penty made her Malayalam film debut in Rosshan Andrrews' Salute. She played the brief but powerful role of SI Aravind Karunakaran (Dulquer Salmaan)'s girlfriend Dia in the film. Although she plays a major role in his personal life, the character has no link to the primary case.