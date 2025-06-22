Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Loved Diana Penty in Detective Sherdil? Stream her best films on OTT

ByShaheen Sharookh Irani
Jun 22, 2025 12:07 PM IST

Detective Sherdil starring Diljit Dosanjh, Diana Penty is now streaming. Penty has showcased her talent in other films including Cocktail and Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil is finally out on ZEE5 (can be streamed via OTTplay Premium). Like he mentions in the film, if he is Akbar, then Diana Penty is his Anarkali. She is powerful, even with her limitations in the movie. Over the years, the actress has worked in such roles.

Diana Penty in stills from Cocktail and Happy Bhaag Jayegi
Diana Penty in stills from Cocktail and Happy Bhaag Jayegi

From Cocktail to Happy Bhag Jayegi, stream the best of Diana Penty in one place - only on OTTplay Premium 

Diana Penty's best films over the years and where to stream them

Cocktail - Zee5

Diana Penty made her powerful debut with Cocktail. The movie is remembered for Deepika Padukone's performance, but Penty left just as much a mark on the viewers. Being the perfect desi girl (even if the popular song said ‘Main Hoon Hi Nahi Iss Duniya Ki’), every Indian man could understand why Saif Ali Khan’s character Gautam Kapoor left Veronica (Deepika) for Meera (Diana Penty). 

Happy Bhag Jayegi - Zee5

Diana Penty then found a film that was riding on her own shoulder. Despite the story being fairly good (one of Happy finding her man among potential suitors), Happy Bhag Jayegi left only a slight impression on viewers. The Mudassar Aziz directorial came as a surprise hit.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran - Zee5

 Diana Penty was cast as the female lead in John Abraham's movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. She played an important role of Officer Captain Ambalika Bandyopadhyay in the movie. Her character is among the team that was responsible for testing nuclear weapons while ensuring that the US intelligence agencies do not learn about the plan.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi - Zee5

The sequel to the 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, Diana Penty returns as Happy, but this time around, there is a new Happy on the block. Sonakshi Sinha also steps in as Harpreet. This time, the movie received mixed reviews and did not meet the budget either.

Salute - SonyLIV

Diana Penty made her Malayalam film debut in Rosshan Andrrews' Salute. She played the brief but powerful role of SI Aravind Karunakaran (Dulquer Salmaan)'s girlfriend Dia in the film. Although she plays a major role in his personal life, the character has no link to the primary case.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Loved Diana Penty in Detective Sherdil? Stream her best films on OTT
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On