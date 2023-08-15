Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor for saying she wasted Dulquer Salman's time on The Zoya Factor

Actor Rana Daggubati regrets the negativity that Sonam Kapoor is facing after his recent comment. At an event in Hyderabad, Rana did not name, Sonam but said that a ‘Bollywood heroine’ wasted actor Dulquer Salman's time on sets of their film. Sonam and Dulquer worked together on The Zoya Factor. (Also read: Angad Bedi says his father did not like The Zoya Factor) Rana Daggubati shared a tweet and apologised to Sonam Kapoor for his recent comment.

Rana's apology

Now, in a fresh tweet, Rana clarified his comments and even apologised to Sonam and Dulquer. “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted,” he said.

He added, "I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

What Rana actually said

At a pre-release event for King of Kotha, Pinkvilla reported Rana as saying, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He’s doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer."

He continued, "While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.” But Rana was too upset and confronted the film's producers about the same.

The Zoya Factor release in 2019 and was not well received by either critics or audiences. Sonam was last seen in Blind, Dulquer will be next seen in Guns and Gulabs and King of Kotha. Rana will produce multi-lingual film Kaantha with Dulquer.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON