When Chiranjeevi cheered as young Ram Charan and Allu Arjun danced their heart out. Watch video

Actor Chiranjeevi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu film Godfather, is considered one of the best dancers in the country. In an old video that surfaced a few years ago on social media, Chiranjeevi was seen cheering for his son Ram Charan and Allu Arjun as they were dancing as kids. An over-enthusiastic Chiranjeevi encouraged his son to dance and cheered happily from the background. (Also read: Ram Charan twins with father Chiranjeevi as he wishes him on 67th birthday)

The video apparently from the 90s featured both Ram Charan and Allu Arjun grooving to the beats of a song. Chiranjeevi can be seen wearing a green tee and black shorts sitting behind the children. Ram Charan wore a purple turtleneck sweatshirt and black jeans. Chiranjeevi is heard calling Ram Charan and encouraging him to shake a leg. “Charan, come, come, come….” He said. He also mimicked Charan’s step from behind and made it a rare sight for the fans.

Chiranjeevi married Surekha Konidala in 1980. They are parents to Ram Charan, Sushmitha and Sreeja Konidela. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ram Charan was asked about the same video. He said, “They forced me to dance. They had pushed me. They said, ‘You also dance, you also dance’. I didn’t want that video to surface.”

Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of his Telugu film God Father, a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film marks the Telugu debut of Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

Chiranjeevi’s last release Acharya turned out to be a huge disaster. The film, which also starred Ram Charan, was directed by Koratala Siva. Acharya was about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. He also has two more Telugu projects in the pipeline which are gearing up for release.

